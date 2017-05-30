Cool Hand Lue: Cavs coach keeps NBA champs cool amid chaos

It makes it even more unsafe when you equip that skill, that talent with those guys, ” James said to reporters after Sunday’s practice in Cleveland, adding he expects this Finals to be “up there” among his toughest challenges. Kerr recently reviewed all seven games from 2016, when Golden State squandered a 3-1 lead and missed a repeat championship.

“The whole underdog thing is amusing to me because at the end of the day, we’re defending our title”, Kevin Love said. “I feel like I’ll put my team in a great chance to win and when you have special players like the guys that we have, you gotta utilize all of them and that’s the lovely thing about being in a team sport”. We’re not playing well’.

“As of right now, I will not coach Thursday night”, Kerr said after practice Monday. “Contrary to popular belief, where everyone says it’s boring, I think people just fail to realize that you just have two great teams and don’t appreciate that”.

Just one win in the last three games of the 2016 Finals was what the Warriors needed to seal a rare back-to-back title triumph.

Love complimented Green’s competitiveness and aimed a verbal volley at Northern California.

“It is awkward, it is weird, but we’re doing OK”, Kerr said. Over the last three games of the Finals last season, Curry shot just 30.8 percent on drives, per NBA.com’s tracking, after shooting 54.5 percent over the first four.

There are few weaknesses in these Warriors, the first team to head into the final round 12-0 and winning by an average of 16.3 points per game.

Brown wasn’t around during the past two Finals when the Warriors faced the Cavaliers, so he has watched some of last year’s Finals.

This latest record-breaking victory led avid fans to compare LeBron James to Michael Jordan.

Questions started to swirl over who the team really belonged to and who the best player on the squad was.

Love was asked if the Cavs wanted the Warriors.

It’s not a stretch at all to say the Warriors will be back in this position again next year, but when you’re there, you have to seize the moment.

Some have called Durant a soft player who made the weakest move in National Basketball Association history by joining the team that had just beaten him in the 2016 Western Conference Finals. They’re going to challenge our ballclub. Star players aren’t willing to set backscreens for role players or have the ball in their hands as little as they do when they are as talented as Curry. Obviously adding an MVP to a team that already has a two-time MVP makes them even more impressive.

“The plan is to play until 40, and they know that”, Thomas said.

Kerr said he will travel with the Warriors to Cleveland during the series whether or not he is coaching the team.

Lue knows the Cavs are facing a hard task, one made tougher with the addition of the versatile Durant, who can score down low, from the perimeter and free-throw line.

Durant and the Warriors have dealt with no adversity in these playoffs. He will have to wait for more tests until the swelling goes down, he said. I didn’t go bald like Mike, but I’m getting there.

“We’re not going to use that as motivation”, Lue said.