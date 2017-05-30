It wasn’t a debate, but the British electorate got to see the Prime Minister and the Labour leader questioned on their policies ahead of the General Election on June 8.

.

Questioned by Channel 4 interviewer Jeremy Paxman, Mr Corbyn was grilled on the apparent discrepancies between his well-known personal convictions and the Labour manifesto as published.

May declined a face-to-face debate with Corbyn, whose opposition party has in recent days narrowed the gap in opinion polls, though the ruling Conservatives remain in front.

‘Since the first day I stepped through the door of No 10 as Prime Minister, I have been clear that the mission of the government I lead is not just to get the best possible deal for Britain in Europe, but to take this opportunity to shift the balance of Britain in favour of ordinary working people’.

“And I think going forward, we need to make sure in the Brexit negotiations there is no return to any kind of hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic”.

She will accuse the EU27 of “adopting an aggressive negotiating position” and will argue that only she can offer the needed strength in the talks that will start 11 days after the general election.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn takes to the airwaves on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, after his grilling by Jeremy Paxman, hits the keyboard in a Mumsnet chat at noon, then heads to the BBC One Show sofa in the evening.

“We’re in there to get the best deal for the United Kingdom, and actually I’m optimistic about that because I think in the European Union they want to continue their relationship with us as well”.

May, who was at times heckled by the audience during the televised questioning, was asked by a serving policeman about “devastating” cuts to police numbers during her six-year tenure as interior minister.

Martin responded: “I appreciate you are protecting the budgets, but we still need the staff to carry out the role of the police officer of keeping the public safe”.

Mr Corbyn, a committed republican, was asked by Jeremy Paxman on why abolishing the Monarchy was not in Labour’s manifesto.

But Brexit Secretary David Davis said Mrs May “brought it back to the fundamentals” over Britain’s European Union exit, while Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Mr Corbyn’s answers were “really worrying for security”.

Mr Corbyn’s attempt, in the wake of last week’s Manchester bombing, to draw a link between British involvement in military interventions overseas and terrorism at home led to Tory accusations that he was making excuses for extremists.

He spoke as SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said her party was willing to enter a coalition in its bid for power. “But she is a weathercock who believes in very little”, Farage said.