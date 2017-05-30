Corbyn prepared to open referendum talks with SNP

“Now Jeremy Corbyn says he is happy to “open discussions” with her about a second referendum”, Ms Davidson said.

“There is no support for another independence referendum, it doesn’t look like there is going to be any support for another referendum, and as we see from Nicola Sturgeon trying quietly this week to ditch independence as a campaigning tool, we’re not going to see it any time soon”.

Asked about independence, Ms Sturgeon said the election would “determine whether the people of Scotland think that whether and when we have a choice about our future should be a decision for the Scottish Parliament or a UK Prime Minister”.

“If there is any chance of a progressive alliance that locks the Tories out I would want to get as much of the SNP manifesto implemented as possible”.

However, she would need the consent of the United Kingdom government for a legally-binding vote to be held – and Prime Minister Theresa May has repeatedly said that “now is not the time”.

The prime minister said: “That could mean in just 10 days’ time a government in chaos, Jeremy Corbyn in No 10, John McDonnell in the Treasury, Diane Abbott in the Home Office and Nicola Sturgeon and the Lib Dems pulling the strings”.

But the party has used Brexit as a fresh reason to thrust the issue onto the agenda again.

“It’s very clear that after the European Union referendum Nicola Sturgeon used Brexit as an excuse for another referendum, she pointed to her manifesto as the reason for that”.

Her comments come after she used her interview with Andrew Neil last night to declare she would enter a “progressive alliance” with Labour.

Scottish Tory deputy leader Jackson Carlaw today said there has been a “change in atmosphere” in Scottish politics as he insisted there are several seats where there is a “very strong prospect” of a Conservative victory.

Mr Carlaw, speaking on the Kaye Adams programme on BBC Radio Scotland, said: ‘Opinion pollsters are talking about somewhere between six and a dozen and it would be great if we could achieve that.

He replied: “I’ll obviously open discussions with the government in Scotland and listen very carefully to what the Scottish Parliament says”.

“It is clearer than ever that only by voting Scottish Conservatives on 8 June can we send her a message to take if off the table”.

Sky News later reported the MP for Wansbeck in the North East of England, who is a shadow minister and is organising Labour’s General Election campaign, was referring to Corbyn’s “transformative” policies.

Nicola Sturgeon mooted the possibility of a “progressive alliance” that would pursue “progressive policies” at Westminster if the June 8 election resulted in a hung parliament.

With less than two weeks before the vote, Sturgeon will set out her party’s election plans in Perth, in central Scotland, on Tuesday, after postponing the event following the terrorist attack in Manchester.

“So my priority in this election is to say to the people of Scotland: “If you want Scotland’s interests to be protected and our voice heard, you’ve got to vote SNP”.