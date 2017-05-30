Corbyn says he would ensure Brexit deal

Mrs May said that when she arrived at Number 10 she felt the most important thing was to maintain “stability” in order to get on with the Brexit negotiations but that she had found that other parties such as the SNP and the Liberal Democrats wanted to “frustrate” the process.

The Prime Minister and the Labour leader will be quizzed by broadcaster Jeremy Paxman and a studio audience in the joint Channel 4 and Sky News show.

Mr Corbyn last Friday linked British military action overseas to terrorism at home, and put the focus on Mrs May’s previous role as home secretary, the office that has oversight of the police. “It’s about absolutely condemning what happened in Manchester”.

“We have to have a foreign policy around the world that doesn’t leave large areas without an effective government, which can become a breeding ground of enormous danger”, he said.

Members of Corbyn’s own party also lashed out at the faction leader, with Jennifer Gerber, Director of Labour Friends of Israel stating: “It is nearly unbelievable that any Labour MP would participate in a ceremony honoring a man involved in the vicious murder of innocent Israeli athletes”.

“You should never be so high and mighty you can’t listen to somebody else and learn something from them”.

Facing harsh questioning from Jeremy Paxman, May defended her about-face on Brexit.

Paxman repeatedly challenged him to state whether he felt that nuclear weapons were “morally right”. That is the decision that has been taken. “That surely is something well worth doing”.

In a sign of the difficulties the issue has caused Mrs May’s campaign, a poll suggested only one in four people (24%) name the Tories as the party they trust most to protect pensioners’ interests, while 44% choose Labour and 6% the Lib Dems.

A previous comment by Mr Corbyn about the Falklands conflict was also raised – that “young unemployed men” were being sent to die in pursuit of a “Tory plot”.

“People at home will be thinking actually in two weeks time Jeremy Corbyn could be in charge of the country, Diane Abbott could be the home secretary charged with keeping us safe, John McDonnell might be in charge of your pay packet”.

In it, Mr Corbyn talks about wreaths being laid at the graves of those “killed by Mossad agents in Paris in 1991” – apparently a reference to Bseiso, who was assassinated in 1992.

The Prime Minister was grilled on her party’s promises for the elderly – failing to give a satisfying answer on the so-called “dementia tax”, and acknowledging that Scottish electors were able to vote to keep their own winter fuel payments without mentioning English voters, with no English parliament, having no such opportunity themselves.

Meanwhile, Mrs May revealed details of a new Commission for Countering Extremism which she will set up if she wins the election, with a remit to help government identify policies to defeat extremism and promote “pluralistic” values.

Jeremy Corbyn has rejected suggestions he would abolish the British monarchy, saying: “It’s not on anybody’s agenda, it’s certainly not on my agenda”.