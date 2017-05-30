Costa says he won’t go to China if leaving Chelsea

They responded to that setback but Ramsey’s 79th minute header knocked the stuffing out of Chelsea and Arsenal could have extended their lead when Mesut Ozil hit the post.

From kick-off down to the final whistle, I was filled with excitement and that excitement grew larger watching my beloved Arsenal write their name in the FA Cup history, and Arsene Wenger making history as the most decorated manager in the competition.

Only three minutes later, Arsenal charged down the pitch on a counter, and Ramsey, who also scored Arsenal FA Cup victor three years ago against Hull, put a powerful header on a cross to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead, and eventually the win.

Per Mertesacker says his key role in Arsenal’s FA Cup final triumph was fuelled by the critics who claimed he was past his best.

“If the club want to sell me, there’s one club I’d move to”, he was quoted as saying, agreeing that it was Atletico, which he left three years ago to join Chelsea. I do not know for sure, but there is a lot of attention on this moment.

But the wounded Gunners used that blow to their pride as fuel for a dominant performance that proved too much for Premier League champions Chelsea.

Conte, who led Juventus to three straight Serie A titles before coaching the Italian national side and then moving to London a year ago, heaped praise on his players for their dominance of the English league this season after a miserable 2015/16 campaign when they finished 10th.

The FA Cup victory was Wenger’s seventh in charge of Arsenal, taking him one clear of former Aston Villa boss George Ramsay for most won by a manager.

“I believe that I just want to do well for this club and apart from that I think it’s down to the board members”. And this explains why for a long time now, Arsenal fans keep wishing that Wenger be sacked or that he resigns at the end of each season.

It had been an extremely frustrating season for the German, who was injured up until December and only made his first appearance of the campaign in last weekend’s Premier League game against Everton. I meet many Arsenal fans who are absolutely fantastic.

Here, however, Wenger coaxed and cajoled an inspired 90 minutes out of his Arsenal side in a performance that can rank alongside their finest in recent seasons.

Arsenal players with FA Cup trophy. “They surprised us a bit, but our first 25 minutes weren’t good”.