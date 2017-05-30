Courtois plays down Madrid links

“Reflecting on the FA Cup final loss to Arsenal, Courtois said “‘As a team we were not at our best.

The Belgium worldwide has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu over the past year by a number of Spanish outlets including Marca and AS, but has appeared to play down those links.

Key to the new champions’ campaign has been midfielder N’Golo Kante, recently linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, who has now won the country’s top football prize in successive seasons having helped Leicester City to the title in May 2016. I hope they reward me with a good contract.

Former Atletico Madrid loanee Courtois reflected on the disappointment of missing out on the FA Cup, with Aaron Ramsey heading the winner after Victor Moses was dismissed for a second yellow card after being deemed to have dived. “I had the same thing in Spain when I won the league and then lost the Champions League“.

‘We wanted to end on a high, now we feel sad.

“At the beginning of the season, they call us in to Cobham to explain the rules”, Courtois said, as quoted by ESPN.

The Laws of the Game state that handball must be a deliberate act, with referees told to consider “the movement of the hand towards the ball (not the ball towards the hand)” and “the distance between the opponent and the ball (unexpected ball)”. His hands were not in a natural position. “Every single person who has pulled on a blue shirt this season has done us proud”.

“I think it should have been disallowed for that but not only that”.

“We scored the goal”.

And reflecting on their defeat against the Gunners, Courtois admitted he and his team-mates will try to forget it as soon as possible.