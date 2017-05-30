Curfew continues in Indian Occupied Kashmir on day two

Almost 800 Kashmiri youths today appeared in an army job exam, defying separatists’ bandh call and curfew-like restrictions following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Sabzar Ahmad Bhat yesterday.

“Situation remained peaceful and under control throughout the Kashmir valley”, a police spokesman said here. Police and security forces used “maximum restraint” while dealing with the situation at these places and stone pelters were dispersed, he said. Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, a senior leader for the Hizbul Mujahideen, was martyred on Saturday in a gunbattle with Indian troops in his hometown of Tral.

Meanwhile, restrictions will continue for third consecutive day on Tuesdayin various parts of Srinagar district falling under jurisdiction of seven police stations.

Curfew and restrictions continued in Srinagar and other places in the Kashmir Valley on Monday as authorities said “these were necessary to maintain law and order”.

A police spokesman said restrictions under section 144 CrPC were imposed in some vulnerable areas of the valley to thwart any untoward incident.

Amid complete shutdown, authorities imposed curfew and restrictions in different parts of Valley to maintain law and order.

The valley has been on the edge since Saturday when Hizbul commander Sabzar Bhat was killed by security forces along with his associate Faizan Ahmad.

The Indian Express reports that many people had managed to reach Tral for Bhat’s funeral and that people had started pouring into Ratsuna in Tral as the news of Bhat’s death spread. A young civilian, Aqib Rashid, of Khanqah Tral was also killed yesterday near the encounter site, which police said happened due to “crossfire”.

In the areas, where restrictions were not enforced, life was crippled by the two-day shutdown called by the separatists against killing of Sabzar Bhat and his associate in an encounter with security forces on Sunday.

Resistance leaders including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq are still remain under house arrest while Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested and shifted to the central jail on Sunday. The Agenda of Alliance sealed by the BJP and the PDP before they formed the government in the state talks about holding dialogue with all internal stakeholders. "We are moving forward", Singh was quoted by IANS as saying. "There can not be dialogue with stone in your hands". Chanting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, they pelted stones on the CRPF men, who fired tear smoke shells and resorted to baton charge to disperse them. "They will have to understand it", he said. "Except for the minor stone pelting incidents took place in Shopian, Warpora, and Tahab, situation remained very well under control", Khan told KNS. You will have to see the entire period from 1989 to May 2017. However, locals said that he was killed by forces during protests.