Curry, not KD, needs the Finals MVP

Cleveland became the first team in National Basketball Association history to recover from a 3-1 deficit and win the Finals. He became a two-time MVP by playing with style and confidence, and there’s no reason to change that just because of one mistake.

There was some concern heading into the postseason about Durant, who missed a lot of time in the regular season with a sprained MCL.

“As of right now, I will not coach Thursday night”, Kerr said after practice Monday. Curry was at his scintillating best against the Spurs, as he averaged 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals while shooting 56 percent from the field.

You could say Curry’s career is on a dramatic upward trajectory. Who are the ones entitled to get the rest versus who doesn’t rest? May 30 bound for Oakland and Game 1 of the Finals on June 1 in Oracle Arena.

James went to the Finals from 2011 to 2014 with the Heat, winning championships in 2012 and ’13.

Although he ruled himself out of Game 1, Kerr left the door open to returning during the rematch of the last two NBA Finals.

“It’s not my preference to rest”. The Warriors point guard said he still thinks about that play, but he’s not going to let it change his style – even on the biggest stage. “Not just him, but we all have to play well”. The Suns sat Eric Bledsoe for the final 14 games of the season, while Tyson Chandler did not play after the All-Star break.

“That’s what makes it hard to have to sit here and say that the man that’s hugely responsible for us being in the Finals three years in a row in a moment he should be treasuring can’t do it”. “I look at it as an owner for my fans”.

No team has gone unbeaten in a single postseason. They like to see them out there. They are averaging 118.3 points per game. Several nationally televised games were diluted because of key players resting. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will face off for the third consecutive time. However, the Cavaliers will need to play better defense and do a better job on the glass if they are going to have any shot at beating the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry is one of the NBA’s flashiest players, what with his behind-the-back passes, fancy finishes in the lane and deep 3-pointers followed by dancing celebrations. Game 2 is June 4 in Oakland. Teams rested healthy players for 46 games that year, but it spiked to 86 the following season and 146 in 2015-16. They probably won’t succeed in shutting down James but you would still trust them more to make enough timely stops over the course of the series than the Cavs. “People do get exhausted on back to backs”. I think the team is like 108-2.

“A lot of schemes you had in place before we could try to double team and get the ball out of Steph’s hands and now having that dynamic scorer, dynamic shooter in Durant it makes it tough because now you’re flying around and you have Klay and Durant on the back side”, coach Tyronn Lue said.

The league also will start the regular season a week early next year to reduce the number of back to backs and stretches of four games in five nights.

“It’s coming”, he said.