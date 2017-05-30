Dallas officer hospitalized after crash sends squad car into creek

A Dallas Police officer was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash at Westmoreland and Keist in Southwest Dallas. He also said there may have been more than one person in the truck at the time. He is in stable condition.

The officer was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

“All of a sudden we heard this loud crash”, said witness Lenora Jefferson.

This resident said after the crash, neighbors quickly rushed into the creek and pulled the officer from the squad vehicle. The crash sent the officer’s auto into a creek in Pecan Grove Park, near Westmoreland Road and Kiest Boulevard. “And they were here quickly”, Jefferson said.

Detectives want to know if the driver of the pick up truck intentionally hit the officer or simply ran the stop sign.

Police said they’re still searching for the driver who caused the crash and that there could have been another person in the auto with him.

Viewer photos show several Good Samaritans jumping into the creek to try to help the officer.

“I knew nobody. Nobody knew me”. “Even in today’s society with everything that is going wrong, that’s the right thing to do, absolutely”.

“They had just broken into and broke out my windshield and tore up the inside of my neighbor’s vehicle”. “The love from our community is truly inspiring”.