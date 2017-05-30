Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Receives $17.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The stock of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 1 by Avondale. The SI to Darling Ingredients Incorporated’s float is 1.69%. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Thursday, January 26.

The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. It has underperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $300,543.43. Pfizer Inc now has $191.28B valuation.

About 66,333 shares traded or 166.01% up from the average. It has underperformed by 12.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2016Q3.

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)’s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter.

Darling Ingredients Inc. on 05/11/2017 reported its EPS as $0.04 with the analysts projecting the EPS of the stock as $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post $0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year. Parsec invested in 0.17% or 148,203 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Northern Tru owns 1.99M shares. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $170,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) has risen 8.56% since May 29, 2016 and is uptrending.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Trio-Tech International for 23,750 shares. Comparatively, DAR posted earnings of $0 per share in the same quarter, a year earlier. (NASDAQ:HAS). Lafayette Investments owns 82,901 shares. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 820,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Therefore 83% are positive. Darling Ingredients had 12 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 26 to “Overweight”. On Thursday, March 23 the stock rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71. On Wednesday, October 28 the stock rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The company has Beta Value of 1.67 and ATR value of 0.37.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 29 by Goldman Sachs. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Darling Ingredients and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Of the analysts surveyed by Reuters that track Oracle Corporation (ORCL), 13 of them rate its stock a hold.

Darling Ingredients Inc (Darling) is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries. The company has market cap of $39.44 billion. The Firm operates its business in four divisions: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution and Real Estate.

The stock has 5 year expected PEG ratio of 8.53 whereas its trailing twelve month P/E ratio is 25.60 along with forward price to earnings ratio of 22.14. The Firm collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings and hides. Advsrs Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) for 168,385 shares.

Since February 27, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.16 million activity. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 56,867 shares of company stock valued at $899,938. 58,846 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares with value of $2.02 million were sold by Dolsten Mikael. Therefore 40% are positive. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Wednesday, November 9. Bernstein downgraded the stock to “Mkt Perform” rating in Friday, October 30 report.