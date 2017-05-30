David Luiz reveals he took pay cut to return to Chelsea

Chelsea defender David Luiz has revealed that he did not return to Stamford Bridge for the money after he took a pay cut to so, while the Brazilian also admitted it was a risk for him to leave behind the comfortable life he had enjoyed with Paris Saint-Germain.

He was on the turf at Stamford Bridge last Sunday conducting a post-match interview in French with William Gallas, his team-mates’ title-winning celebrations crackling all around and a Premier League winner’s medal round his neck, when it cropped up in passing as he lingered, momentarily, on the life he had left behind at Paris Saint-Germain.

Indeed, Fabio Capello recently humiliated Luiz’s defensive ability on stage in Brazil.

Despite misgivings in some quarters over his return to Chelsea, Luiz disputes the notion of having a point to prove to his detractors, who questioned whether he was tactically disciplined enough to succeed in the Premier League.

Luiz returned to the Blues in a £32 million deal from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and the Brazil global recently revealed that he regarded the move as a risk, as he took a pay-cut to return.

“I love the risk”.

“I have a contract with Chelsea until 2020 and I am very happy here”.

Victory over Arsenal in Saturday’s FA Cup final would see Chelsea join Manchester United and the Gunners as the only teams in English football to win a league and FA Cup double on more than one occasion. Not just in your professional life, I think it’s every day.

And now the Blues are seeking to win tomorrow’s FA Cup final to complete Antonio Conte’s first season as head coach with the double.

The day I arrived back here I spoke with Conte – a great person, a great character who is passionate and loves his football – and he tried to explain his philosophy to play football.

“Every day we are working hard and that’s why we deserve it“.

“He said to me: “You are the player I want in my team and to improve my team”. ‘I want to play, I want to try to give my best for the team’.