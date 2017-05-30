“When you started school, the country was an inspiring, uplifting drama”, De Niro, who received an honorary degree from the university, said during his remarks“.

Legendary actor Robert De Niro said the country has turned into a ‘tragic dumbass comedy’.

The latest group of graduates receive their diplomas today as Brown University holds its commencement ceremonies. The actor, no fan of the President as evidenced by this political ad, urging people to vote before Mr. Trump was elected President.

De Niro has always been critical of Trump’s political acumen, likening him to a vehicle salesman with “a big hustle” in 2011 and describing him last summer as “totally nuts” and unfit to lead. He’s a dog. He’s a pig. Work to stop the insanity.

When asked what he’s been watching on TV lately, De Niro admitted he’s been viewing a lot of CNN lately in order to keep up with the latest things the “idiot” has been up to, the Providence Journal reports. And you guys have to do it. Plus us. But you guys.

Another questioner asked De Niro to comment on the “celebrity culture” that’s overtaken the world. He was not the only one to take aim at President Trump. “And where are we?” The report did not say who the witness was but said it was the same person who pulled Woods from the vehicle after the accident. It’s just a nightmarish situation as far as I’m concerned’.

Also being honored was Hamilton star and Tony victor Daveed Diggs who told the graduates they would need to bring new ideas to the future because ‘the old ones have made a mess of things’.