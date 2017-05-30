Deadly drink: Teen suffered cardiac event due to caffeine

A SC coroner determined Monday that a 16-year-old boy who collapsed and died last month died from a caffeine overdose, NBC News reported.

“It was so much caffeine at the time of his death, that it caused his arrhythmia”, he said, according to WIS-TV.

“This was not an overdose”.

It was found that Cripe had a large Mountain Dew, followed by a McDonald’s latte and an energy drink just two hours before his heart failed, Associated Press reported. On 26 April 2017, according to the Watts statement, Davis had bought the latte at a McDonald’s around 12:30 p.m.

The young man, who was a strong advocate against the use of drugs and alcohol, collapsed in class just before 2:30 pm. He was in flawless health, as confirmed by the autopsy, which showed no undiagnosed heart conditions and there were no conditions that could have been triggered by the caffeine ingestion.

A teenager from the state of SC in U.S. died after drinking at least three separate highly-caffeinated drinks within a span of two hours, a coroner said on Monday (15 May). An arrhythmia is an abnormal heart rhythm. The lack of blood flow eventually affects the heart, brain, and other organs.

It is alleged that the short time period in which the drinks were consumed was a major factor in the 16 year-old’s death. This means Cripe could have consumed as much as 472 mg of caffeine. “Parents, please, talk to your kids about the dangers of these energy drinks“. While the person who saw him drink the energy drink could not remember the brand of the beverage, Watts was told it was the size of a large soft drink and Cripe chugged it.

“Most people can safely take in about 400 milligrams of caffeine daily or about 4 cups of coffee”, according to Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. “Kids inherently drink a lot of things that are probably not good for them such as caffeine and it comes in so many different forms”. A Monster Energy Drink has 86 milligrams, and a Red Bull has 111 milligrams.