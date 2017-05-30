Defending champion Penguins set to face Predators in unlikely Stanley Cup Final

The organization had Stanley Cup aspirations, and this change in regime marked a step in pursuit of that goal. “You always wanted to get to this point”, said Predators winger and team playoff scoring leader Filip Forsberg (15 points). He proved to be a crucial part of Pittsburgh’s championship run last season, finishing second to Phil Kessel with nine playoff goals.

Breaking down the matchups of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators heading into the 2017 Stanley Cup final, which begins Monday night. It’s worked out beautifully for both sides.

As for whether winning a year ago satiated their appetite for another Cup, the Penguins were universal in saying they are hungrier than ever.

Game 1 is in Pittsburgh, but that isn’t stopping Predators fans from lining up to watch the Stanley Cup Final in Nashville.

Briefly a member of the New York Rangers front office, Messier thought that constructing a team good enough to win even once was tough, but keeping that group together under the conditions of the cap, that was nearly impossible. If we do, we’ll be good to go. But together there’s no unit in the National Hockey League more formidable, allowing just 1.81 goals and 29.7 shots per game in the postseason. He was sidelined early in the postseason with a concussion but ranks second behind teammate Evgeni Malkin with 20 points in 18 games, assisting on the double-OT victor by Chris Kunitz on Thursday against the Senators.

“I’ve definitely seen that one from him before”, Crosby said.

Pittsburgh are attempting to become the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997-98 and Crosby is aware his offense needs to be more ruthless in front of the net in the remaining games.

Forsberg, Washington’s 2012 first-round pick, was just 18 at the time. He has yet to give up more than two goals in a game.

Crosby’s 20 points are second to Malkin. Erat scored two goals in his 62 games with the Capitals and neither he nor Latta are in the National Hockey League anymore, much less the Washington organization.

Fisher is the only Nashville player with Cup final experience. It was the first goal of the postseason for Sheary, who struggled enough that he was scratched twice during the Eastern Conference final. Adam Oates was sacked as the coach, as was general manager George McPhee. The NHL now has only six American-born coaches. Both Laviolette and Sullivan have stressed the series is about the players, but there’s no denying the ability of both men to cut through the noise. MacLellan fortified the defense with the signings of Brooks Orpik and Matt Niskanen, and then a year later, he bolstered the forward corps with the additions of T.J. Oshie and Justin Williams. Most importantly, top centre Ryan Johansen is out for the rest of the playoffs. “That’s a huge wow that we were able to do that and still be competitive at the defensive position”.

Senators coach Guy Boucher has a theory on why power plays are less successful in the playoffs: “It’s a lot easier to destroy something than it is to build something”.

The Predators opted for a bold move the Capitals hadn’t considered.

Everyone knows of the BIG trade that reshaped both franchises sending then Predator captain Shea Weber to Montreal and Subban heading to Nashville.

Nashville showed in beating Chicago, St. Louis and Anaheim that it also has speed, plus a stingy but swift defense and a goaltender in Pekka Rinne who not only is having probably the best stretch of games of his life but also is such a good puck-handler that he often gets the Predators’ transition game going. He had a 2.42 goals-against average and.918 save percentage during the regular season but has soared in these playoffs with a 12-4 record to go along with 1.70/.941. Sullivan isn’t anxious, saying Pittsburgh has the ability to “take what the game presents”.

Nashville’s series of risks had paid off, firing the only coach the organization had ever known in exchange for a more proven one, and then trading away several valued players on the roster because the organization was committed to a new identity and the personnel best suited to install it. Between 2007 and 2014, they each won two scoring titles over a span of eight seasons.

“I think both teams believe in what gets them here”, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, the defending Conn Smythe Trophy victor as playoff MVP, said.