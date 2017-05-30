Defending champion Penguins set to face Senators in unlikely Stanley Cup Final

With the minutes counting down before the puck is dropped Monday night at PPG Paints Arena to kick off the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators continued to size up one another.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The dynasty that once appeared so certain is again in the offing for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

For the first time in franchise history, the Nashville Predators managed to get past the second round of the National Hockey League playoffs. all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. The Penguins are 5-0 in their last 5 games playing on 3 or more days rest and the under is 8-1 in Penguins last 9 Stanley Cup Finals games while the over is 7-1-1 in Penguins last 9 games playing on 3 or more days rest.

Not their home-ice advantage. Pittsburgh’s Mike Sullivan is a former Lightning assistant under another US -born coach, John Tortorella. I’m ready to play. “But it doesn’t guarantee anything”. Will he have enough gas left in the tank in the final against a team that fired more shots than anyone during the regular season? Just don’t call Nashville the underdog.

Beating the defending champs likely comes down to whether Nashville can stifle Pittsburgh as they did Chicago, St. Louis and Anaheim.

I think it will help us out in the long run.. That team, like this one, is based in a place hardly considered hockey hotbed a generation ago. The four have been horses, deployed generously by coach Peter Laviolette. Usually, (a team has) like one Karlsson. Although the Predators are in their first conference final, they come in with one of the deepest lineups, with C Ryan Johansen and RW Viktor Arvidsson among the risky players on a team that does offense by committee.

No matter. The Penguins have become chameleons under Sullivan. The core that Crosby and Malkin led to the Cup in 2009 went through seven frustrating and fruitless springs before returning to the top in 2016.

“It’s just one of those nights where, for whatever reason, we got them blocked or missed the net”, he said.

“I think it’s a strength of ours”, Ekholm added. Sullivan isn’t anxious, saying Pittsburgh has the ability to “take what the game presents”.

Hornqvist hadn’t played since May 13, Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final against the Ottawa Senators.

Both sides have been forced to navigate their way through serious health issues.

Carl Hagelin is out of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup, but Jake Guentzel is in.

Injuries to the Predators offence could make it tough for them to score against a surprising Penguins defensive unit. The Pens deserve credit for overcoming the absence of stud defenceman Kris Letang, but we might still give the Preds the nod here even if Letang was playing.

With Colin Wilson out and Mike Fisher and Craig Smith back, Nashville has some new-look lines: Colton Sissions centering Filip Forsberg and Pontus Aberg, Fisher between Victor Arvidsson and James Neal, Calle Jarnkrok between Frederick Gaudreau and Smith and Vern Fiddler between Cody McLeod and Auston Watson.

You need to be Logged in to sign up for Express Login. Both Laviolette and Sullivan have stressed the series is about the players, but there’s no denying the ability of both men to cut through the noise. Nashville’s is in the back.

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne has been spectacular this postseason with a 1.70 goals against average and.941 save percentage. Nashville’s defensemen combined for a league-high 181 points while also making Rinne’s job easier at the other end of the ice.

Indeed, the Predators’ tight, physical play may well neutralize Malkin and Crosby.

Who else? Crosby is still considered the best player in the world (Connor McDavid a close second).