Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 25,720 shares as Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Nokomis Capital Llc holds 437,513 shares with $7.44 million value, up from 417,853 last quarter.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.2 on May 26, reaching $17. About 2.28M shares traded. Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) has declined 49.89% since May 29, 2016 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.51% the S&P500.

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) stake by 1500% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. The Bbt Capital Management Llc holds 330,529 shares with $4.91 million value, up from 225,000 last quarter. The company has market cap of $167.13 million. 107,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. It has outperformed by 0.30% the S&P500. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Therefore 27% are positive. Analysts predict that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current year. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, November 29 by Credit Suisse.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. On Wednesday, November 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight”. Piper Jaffray downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) on Monday, November 9 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 6 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q4 2016. Its the same as in 2016Q3. It has no change, as 18 investors sold DFRG shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 14 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 77,328 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0% in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG). Thomson Horstmann & Bryant holds 158,150 shares. Korea stated it has 719,499 shares. On average, equities research analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post $0.84 EPS for the current year. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owns 437,513 shares or 1.61% of their USA portfolio. Oxford Asset Mgmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 105,374 shares.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. develops, owns and operates three contemporary, complementary restaurants: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan’s Steakhouse (Sullivan’s) and Del Frisco’s Grille (the Grille). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 17,233 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG). Kcg Hldgs Inc holds 40,086 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP has 13,300 shares. D E Shaw And owns 188,464 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was reduced too.

Since December 1, 2016, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $34.86 million activity. Shares for $277,555 were bought by Abdallah Norman J on Tuesday, February 28. Fidelity National Financial – Inc. sold $20.24 million worth of stock. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $18.80. Also, CFO Thomas J. Pennison, Jr. sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. Fidelity National Fincl holds 11.82% or 3.04M shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp accumulated 0% or 70 shares. Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too. On Friday, December 9 the insider Mednansky Mark sold $3.47M. The insider Card Andrew H JR sold $438,129. Shares for $118,729 were sold by Griggs PC Nelson. First Advsrs Lp reported 26,381 shares. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Stage Stores had 21 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 10 by Janney Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NDAQ in report on Friday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. Maxim Group maintained County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) rating on Monday, December 19. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NDAQ in report on Wednesday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, March 10 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.02, from 0.87 in 2016Q3. It is positive, as 55 investors sold UNP shares while 509 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 119.71 million shares or 1.41% more from 118.04 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 87,243 shares or 0.02% of their USA portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) for 2,720 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc reported 96,067 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Llc invested in 0% or 279 shares. Kcg Holdings has 27,898 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 7,071 shares stake. Tci Wealth owns 254 shares. Family Firm Inc has 4,157 shares. Prospector Prtn Ltd holds 0.61% or 240,000 shares in its portfolio.