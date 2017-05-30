Denver sportswriter criticized for tweet about Indy 500 winner

Pre-race all the news was about Fernando Alonso eschewing the Monaco Grand Prix to race in the 500 instead. The crowd gave the Spaniard a standing ovation as he climbed from his vehicle.

In 2004, he collected his only F1 podium at the U.S. Grand Prix for BAR at the Speedway and in 2012 nearly pulled off a shock Indy 500 win for AJ Foyt but crashed trying to pass Dario Franchitti on the final lap.

Chilton had stopped the lap prior, with 34 to go, as had Ed Jones, and the two suddenly found themselves within reasonable range of making their way to the end of the race on that final stop of fuel.

“But, yes, I do feel after 2012 I really needed to correct something I left over”. I came here to prove myself, to challenge myself. Franchitti continued and won the race, with Dixon second. But just, you know, waiting (for) the moment. The 40-year-old from Japan fought his way back from the middle of the field following a problematic pit stop and pounced on the opportunity to snatch the lead cleanly from Helio Castroneves with just five laps to go.

The Honda teams had a clear horsepower advantage over Chevrolet, but things were dicey in Indy for more than a week and certainly on race day: Before Alonso’s failure, 2014 victor Ryan Hunter-Reay lost his Honda and so did Charlie Kimball. “It was really hard for me to defend or even attack, which was really frustrating because I think we had the auto to win today”.

But he emerged with a fearless finish made all the more impressive by the memory of 2012, when his last-lap attempt to grab the lead from Dario Franchitti ended with the Japanese driver in the wall.

“Now, ’14 and today, I did everything in my power, in the Chevy power that we had, to make it happen”. Despite already having three wins in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, Castroneves was painfully aware of just how close he was to tying history. Instead, Castroneves finished second for a third time to tie him for the dubious record of most Indy 500 runner-up results.

Sato passed Castroneves for the lead on Lap 195 – the last of 35 lead changes in the 200-lap race on the historic 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval and the seventh straight year that the decisive pass for the Indy 500 lead occurred in the last six laps. Two-time victor Juan Pablo Montoya was sixth.

The team’s Honda engines showed superior speed throughout practice and qualifying, but they also showed a maddening propensity to fail.

Pole sitter Scott Dixon, already having a rough week because he was robbed at gunpoint at Taco Bell hours after turning the fastest qualifying effort in 21 years, was knocked out of the race in a terrifying crash in which his vehicle sailed through the air and landed cockpit-first atop the inside safety fence. It was the result of a Lap 53 collision between Jay Howard and pole sitter Scott Dixon that vaulted Dixon’s vehicle into the safety materials on the inside of the track.

The tub of the auto remained intact and the 2008 champion was able to climb out on his own to a roar from the crowd.

“Just a little beaten up there”. “It was definitely a bit of a rough ride”. “We had a great shot”.