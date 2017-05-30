Diego Costa ultimatum as Chelsea prepare for £200m spending spree

He was all smiles though as he joined the ecstatic celebrations on the Wembley pitch where Aaron Ramsey’s late header ensured Arsenal have now won three of the last four FA Cups after an interminable 10-year trophy drought.

It has always been accepted that Wenger, whose contract expires next month, has had the offer of a two-year deal on the table since the early months of the season. While the 50-year-old labelled Wenger “one of the greatest managers of all time”, and admitted he still carries “compassion” for him, Adams said his old boss is incapable of letting go.

Asked if he would be preparing a presentation ahead of the meeting, Wenger said: “The best presentation is to watch the game”.

“I am convinced we were hurt by the uncertainty about my future with the players”, the Frenchman said. I don’t think I could have done much more this season, it is the coach’s decision and you have to respect that.

The 2-1 triumph over the Blues gave Arsenal their 13th FA Cup overall, seven of which have been won since Wenger took charge.

Wenger, 67, remains as hungry as ever to be successful, saying: “I have desire”. I love to build, I love to get people going and I love what I do.

“Hopefully one day I’ll be back here as a manager, that’s kind of the ambition”.

I’m sure he wants the best for the team and if he thinks that is the way to go you have to go with it, we are a team. Had he been more proactive in January and understood the problems that Arsenal have, this could have been a different season.

With Laurent Koscielny banned and Gabriel and Shkodran Mustafi injured, Wenger called on club captain Per Mertesacker to start his first game in 392 days. And just like in 2014, Ramsey was Arsenal’s cup final match-winner. Most importantly, that changes are made behind the scenes to ensure a smooth transition of power once Wenger finally leaves.

“Next season for sure we must pay great attention to understand that we have to improve”, he said.

“I don’t know what will happen next week”.

“Honestly I didn’t see the situation”, Conte insisted.

Despite playing in a three-man defence for the first time in his career, Mertesacker’s composure and leadership were crucial to subduing Chelsea striker Diego Costa and playmaker Eden Hazard. Performances like Saturday, after the semi-final, in a big game against Chelsea shows what we can do.