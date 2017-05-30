Diego Costa wants Lukaku to replace him at Chelsea

Cape Town – Chelsea’s star striker Diego Costa has revealed that he may be on his way out, while backing Everton’s Romelu Lukaku as a good replacement for him.

The Brazilian-born Spaniard saw his move to the Chinese Super League was blocked by the Blues in January and he was involved in a training-ground row with Antonio Conte and his fitness coach around the same time which led to him being dropped.

After their FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal, Costa admitted that he might leave for Spain.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been impressive in the 2016/17 campaign, with his 25 Premier League goals bettered only by Tottenham star Harry Kane, who won the Golden Boot with 29 goals.

Costa appears to be keen on welcoming Lukaku to Stamford Bridge and said, “I do not know, that’s a decision for the club. I hope he will ever have the possibility to sign at Chelsea because Chelsea is a unique club”.

It is not only strikers who could find themselves at Goodison Park next season however, with a host of other players from around Europe also reportedly in Ronald Koeman’s thoughts.

‘He is a big player and has an impressive future for himself.

‘He is a boy who will take great steps.

Lukaku may well return to Stamford Bridge as Costa’s replacement – the Spain worldwide is said to be keen to sign for Atletico Madrid this summer.

‘Batshuayi may stay because he’s young and I could be leaving’.