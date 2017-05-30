Dillon passes Johnson two laps from finish to win Coca-Cola 600

Austin Dillon only led for two laps but held off Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.to win the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet”.

“I’m upset at myself for getting into the wall in practice there because it put us behind on getting to the tech line”, Larson said. “I’m just glad to add to the legacy, and I want to keep adding to it”.

Buddy Lazier, the ’96 victor and the oldest driver in the field, crashed in Turn 2 on Lap 122. “And that’s why I love NASCAR“. “We’re in the chase, baby”.

The race included an interruption of 1 hour, 40 minutes because of rain and lightning. But while Truex Jr. and Busch elected to pit, Johnson and Dillon stayed out on the course and gambled, knowing the only way they could win would be to risk running out of fuel.

Kenseth was fourth, and Denny Hamlin fifth.

“This place is tough”, he said. “Everybody on this Bass Pro Toyota did a heck of a job today”. I thought I’d saved enough early where I could attack at the end, but I tried to wait as long as possible. And tonight we got it. “It is what it is”.

After the subsequent restart on Lap 28, the rest of the first 100-lap stage ran caution-free, with Kyle Busch passing Truex on Lap 90 and pulling away to secure the playoff point accorded the stage victor. Dillon was the only driver in the top five not to pit over the final 60 laps. “I ran into the back of Chase”. Had Dillon run out of gas in the final two corners, Busch and Truex were poised to pounce. “There was agreement that this process would enhance the racing we see at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and ultimately would make for an exciting Coca-Cola 600″. “I typically don’t qualify well here anyway, so I come from the back here a lot. Then when I got the news about saving fuel, I did all that I could from that point and just came up a little bit short”.

“The No. 33 broke something ahead of me and I ended up hitting it”, Elliott said. Truex, who led 392 of 400 laps past year, led 108 of the first 200 laps, which included a 1-hour, 40-minute rain delay.

STAGE ONE: Kyle Busch passed Truex Jr. with 10 laps left in the segment to claim the playoff point. Jones was pitting one stall further down the track than Johnson, forcing the No. 48 Chevrolet to maneuver past him.

Truex said this success is as much about the quality of communication with his crew as it is about Truex’s own comfort driving here.

The caution came out at 7:53 p.m. ET, just after the caution flag involving Matt DiBenedetto’s vehicle, which hit a wall. Elliott started third and looked like a strong contender for NASCAR’s longest race. He won the truck race and the All-Star race here last week, then qualified second for the Cup race Sunday night.

But as laps leader Martin Truex and Dillon started gaining, Johnson started pressing.

Bad weather caused the lengthy stoppage on lap 143. The race was already under caution for a Matt DiBenedetto wreck.

“The last two laps the vehicle worked beautifully”.

Sunday is packed with three major events that span the racing world.

The Coca-Cola 600 ran after the Indianapolis 500, which took place earlier on Sunday, with the event crowning its first Japanese victor in history when Takuma Sato defeated Helio Castroneves in the closing laps. This is the third consecutive Coke 600 in which Truex has led the most laps, joining only Darrell Waltrip to have that feat. Truex had taken the lead through a cycle of green-flag pit stops that began on lap 63.

Larson leads the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings coming into the 12th race of the season.

The win was Dillon’s first since joining the Monster Energy circuit seven years ago. I was passing, watching the tower, (saw my number) on top of it. “I don’t know if he blew a tire or something and I ended up hitting something that he had on track”.

“There was just oil everywhere”, Keselowski said.

Raikkonen rarely says much, yet the quietest man in the series felt the need to speak up after being on the receiving end of what seemed like clear team orders favoring Vettel. “It’s the same game, so it doesn’t really make a difference other than the venue, but for us I think it’s really cool to change the venue”, Larson said.

Larson’s struggles started in qualifying when he failed to pass pre-race inspection and was forced to start at the back of the field. Johnson has eight wins at CMS, including season sweeps in 2004 and 2005. The traditional racing weekend will be capped by the Coca-Cola 600 race.

It was the first win for the No. 3 auto in NASCAR Cup Series since Dale Earnhardt Sr. won on October 15, 2000, at Talladega.