Disproportionate assets case: Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh granted bail

Summary: SHIMLA: Immediately after a Delhi court granted him bail in the disproportionate assets case, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh through a Facebook post declared that he would decide on his future course of action after legal consultation.

Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal asked all accused to furnish Rs 1 lakh personal bond and surety of the same.

The accused can not leave the country without court’s prior according to the bail conditions.

Opposing the bail the CBI said, “Singh can not be spared as he is the king of the state and is involved in such corrupt practices”.

A day after being booked by the CBI special court, the Chief Minister accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against him and asserted that all charges levied against him were fabricated.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed the bail plea on the ground that Virbhadra Singh may influence witnesses in the case.

The accused also claimed that they will be able to look after their case in a better manner if they are out on bail.

Pratibha Singh withdrew her plea, which had alleged that the CBI hadn’t obtained permission from the state government to procure documents used to prepare the chargesheet.

The court is likely to pronounce an order in the matter at 2 PM.

The CBI had recently charge sheeted Singh and others for amassing assets worth around Rs 10.30 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income during 2009-11 when he was Union Power Minister. “It’s a long battle and I will fight and win the case”, the Chief Minister said.

The CBI had in September 2015 named Singh, his wife, LIC agent Anand Chauhan and his brother C L Chauhan as the accused in its FIR.

The CBI lawyer said Singh was the “King of the state” and apprehended that no witness will appear before the court fearing him.

On May 8, the court issued summons to the accused after taking cognisance of the chargesheet.

On November 5 2016, the apex court transferred Virbhadra’s plea from Himachal Pradesh high court to the Delhi high court, saying it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, but simply transferring the petition “in the interest of justice and to save the institution (judiciary) from any embarrassment”.