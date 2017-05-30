Does Jared Kushner yearn for return to his old, cushier life?

The latest reports hit close to the Oval Office, alleging that Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner proposed secret back-channel communications with Russian Federation during the presidential transition.

And the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, Calif., suggested that Kushner’s security clearance should be reviewed. Then on Sunday night, Kushner’s hometown paper of record tore him a new asshole with a deeply sourced account of his fall from the president’s good graces.

Meanwhile, Trump and top Republicans pushed back against the idea that top presidential adviser Jared Kushner could have ulterior motives. On Friday, the newspaper reported that Trump’s adviser had allegedly discussed with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak the possibility of establishing a communication channel between the U.S. administration and the Kremlin. The intent was to connect Trump’s chief national security adviser at the time, Michael Flynn, with Russian military leaders, a person familiar with the discussions told the AP.

The FBI is reportedly looking into Kushner and the Kislyak conversation as part of its probe into Russia’s alleged hacking of the 2016 campaign and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told ABC News on Sunday it was “normal” and “acceptable” to establish back channels with foreign powers.

“We have back-channel communications with any number of individual” countries, McMaster said.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said he doesn’t find back-channel communications with Russian Federation concerning.

In the days after the meeting with Mr. Kislyak, Mr. Kushner had a separate meeting with Sergey N. Gorkov, a Russian banker with close ties to President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Two Republican US senators played down the Kushner reports on Sunday, while the former director of national intelligence, James Clapper, took a darker view of such contacts with representatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He needs to answer for what was happening at the time”, Booker said on CNN’s “State of the Union”, according to the AP.

Lawyers for Kushner said he was willing to talk with federal and congressional investigators about his foreign contacts and his work on the Trump campaign. The talks between Kushner and the Russians, if confirmed, would raise new questions about the Trump team’s relationship with Moscow, which U.S. intelligence agencies say tried to sway the November election in the property tycoon’s favour.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies”, Trump tweeted Sunday.

Other major issues await Trump at home.

The disclosure of the back channel has put the White House on the defensive.

“Back-channel communications with people are ways to communicate with people, again not in front of the press, as an example, but that information is not necessarily kept secret from the rest of the government”, Kelly said on NBC’s “Meet the Press”. At the time, a White House official dismissed it as a brief courtesy meeting.

Kushner reportedly asked about using Russian diplomatic facilities for the communications to shield the talks from USA surveillance during a meeting at Trump Tower in December before Trump took office.