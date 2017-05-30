Donald Trump accuses media of fabricating news

Those contacts included two phone calls between April and November previous year, two of the sources said.

Jared Kushner, for turning from Secretary of Everything to Secretary of Eh????, you had the Worst Week in Washington.

While the FBI is investigating Kushner’s contacts with Russian Federation, he is not now a target of that investigation, the current law enforcement official said. A day later, the DNC called for Kushner to be fired from his White House post.

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham told CNN he doubted the Kushner reports were accurate.

He said the USA could not necessarily trust messages from Russian Federation, but would include this distrust as another “data point” in White House deliberations.

Kushner’s attorney, Jamie Gorelick, said Kushner did not remember any calls with Kislyak between April and November.

“You have to ask, well, who are they hiding the conversations from?”

“It’s normal in my opinion and acceptable”, Kelly said of the reports that Kushner made the request for a secret communications channel to the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition. Kislyak also attended a Trump campaign speech in Washington in April 2016 that Kushner attended.

During the Monica Lewinsky investigation, the Clinton White House brought on a dedicated group of lawyers and a created a separate media operation to handle investigation-related inquiries so they didn’t completely subsume the president’s agenda.

“Any channel of communications, back or otherwise, is a good thing“, he said on Fox News Sunday, suggesting that he did not know the facts behind the reported December discussions between Kushner and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Reuters was unable to determine how those discussions were conducted or exactly when they took place.

The latest reports says Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner proposed a secret back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation received a document detailing a supposed email from Rep.

Trump also takes a swipe at President Barack Obama’s health care law. Kushner spoke with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the US, about creating the secret line to make it easier to hold sensitive discussions about the conflict in Syria, according to a person familiar with the discussions. “Gave me full details!” Media reports revealed the meeting, along with another private session Kushner had with a representative of a Russian bank. “Let their name be put out”, Trump said then.

Others’ critiques of the president’s trip have been more complicated.

FBI investigators are examining whether Russians suggested to Kushner or other Trump aides that relaxing economic sanctions would allow Russian banks to offer financing to people with ties to Trump, said the current US law enforcement official.

But so far Sunday, Trump has not mentioned another high-profile leak – his own leak of an ally’s classified intelligence to Russian diplomats.