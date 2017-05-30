Donald Trump angered by White House leaks

“It’s both normal, in my opinion, and acceptable”, Kelly said on ABC News’ “This Week”.

Schiff said he expected Kushner, who serves as an unpaid adviser to Trump, to appear before his committee and suggested his security clearance be reviewed.

He said that Kushner’s contacts with the Russians, if true, present “a real problem” in whether President Trump’s son-in-law should be trusted.

Kushner boasts an enormous portfolio of domestic and worldwide responsibilities, underscoring his importance as Trump’s chief adviser despite having no experience in politics before the 2016 White House race.

The latest claim stems from a supposed meeting that President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn had on December 1 or 2 with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. The move is considered out-of-the ordinary for presidential transitions, and disgraced national security adviser Michael Flynn was also reportedly at the meeting.

Lawyers and public relations experts are being recruited, the Associated Press reported Sunday, as new revelations surface about Moscow’s interference and possible improper dealings with the Trump campaign and associates.

The President has publicly come out in support of Mr Kushner, saying: “I have total confidence in him”. “I don’t know why they do it”.

“His number one, number one interest is the nation”.

Acknowledging that Kushner’s conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak occurred “during the transition period, I think”, Kelly told NBC’s Chuck Todd Sunday that he sees no cause for concern.

Reuters has reported that Kushner had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with Kislyak a year ago, including two phone calls between April and November.

Kelly made the comments on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos”, and he reiterated them in two other appearances on Sunday morning news broadcasts.

Kislyak facilitated Kushner’s meeting with Gorkov, who has not been known to act in a diplomatic capacity for Putin. He added: “Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names … it is very possible that those sources don’t exist”.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster said in a press conference Saturday that the United States has backchannels with several countries, suggesting that the matter shouldn’t be cause for concern.

The disclosure of the back channel put the White House on the defensive. Raddatz said Kislyak must know “he’s being monitored all the time” and asked Schiff if it was possible the Russians wanted US intelligence to hear what the Russian ambassador said about Kushner.

Kelly continued to insist that any line of communication “to a country like Russian Federation is a good thing“, but he said “using their equipment, you know, that … would be considered to be, you know, kind of somewhat compromised”. Officials said he misled Vice President Mike Pence about whether he and the ambassador had discussed USA sanctions against Russian Federation in a phone call.