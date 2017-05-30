Donald Trump condemns killing of pair who tried to stop racist rant

A GoFundMe set up to help support the family of two men who were killed on a Portland Tri-Met bus is quickly approaching its $500,000 goal.

Police are investigating the suspect Christian.

The attack unfolded in just 10 minutes on a crowded train full of people heading off for the three-day Memorial Day weekend, a time for somber tributes to those killed in war but also the celebratory, if unofficial, beginning of the summer vacation season.

“Love is what it’s about”, said Meche’s mother, Asha Deliverance, at the vigil. “I want to say thank you so much”, she said.

Dyjuana Hudson, a mother of one of the girls, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that the man began a racial tirade as soon as he spotted the girls. “Mangum, who is not Muslim said amid tears, “. they didn’t even know me and they lost their lives because of me and my friend and the way we look”.

“And he’s a light of this community”, she said. “And they were killed for it”.

The white supremacist was reportedly “yelling about hating Muslims and other things for several minutes before people confronted him, possibly trying to defend the young woman wearing a hijab“. During a recent free speech march, Christian was seen wearing an American flag as a cape while doing the “Heil Hitler” Nazi salute. Two Americans have died leaving family and friends behind … However, Christian faces intimidation charges, the state equivalent of a hate crime.

Come Monday morning, the president had not yet commented on the matter – either through the press or his preferred social media platform – which the FBI is investigating as a possible hate crime.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, on his way back from London, posted a Facebook message condemning the attacks.

The word “terrorist” is rarely applied to situations like these, when a white man targets people of color.

The men who had intervened were viciously attacked, police said.

“Portland. floats in a little bit of a bubble of its own liberal comfort and I think the reality is sinking in”. “They are heroes”, Wheeler said.

“President Trump must speak out personally against the rising tide of Islamophobia and other forms of bigotry and racism in our nation that he has provoked through his numerous statements, policies and appointments that have negatively impacted minority communities”, said Nihad Awad, CAIR’s national executive director.

“Their names were Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and Ricky John Best“.

As of this writing Monday morning, more than $880,000 has been raised across three fundraising drives for Rick Best, 53, Micah Fletcher, 21, and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche.

Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, and Ricky John Best, 53, were killed as they tried to stop Jeremy Joseph Christian from harassing the two young women, one of whom was wearing a hijab, authorities in OR said.

Trump rarely waits to comment on violence from Islamic militants and illegal immigrants, two of the groups he targeted in his fiery campaign rhetoric.