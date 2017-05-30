“World leaders should recognise that it is a global threat to economic security, livelihoods and agriculture”.

“After the G7 [meeting], the word was put out that six countries were on track, pursuing the objective of the Paris Agreement”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has been accused of being US President Donald Trump’s “mole” in Europe after leaked documents exposed the UK’s attempts to weaken European Union policies to tackle climate change. ‘Loud and tacky, shoving his way around the dance floor.

The Paris Climate Agreement has been formally joined by over 140 nations, and participation in the Agreement is supported by almost 70 percent of Americans nationwide and by a majority in all 50 states.

‘One hundred and ninety-five nations never agree on anything, so when they do, accepting the measure should be easy, ‘ the official said. “His basis for decision ultimately will be what’s best for the United States”.

The heat is on: President Trump says he will decide this week whether to stick with the landmark Paris climate accord.

Near the end of the summit, he tweeted teasingly that he would make a decision on Paris next week, leaving delegations to scratch their heads about why he could not commit in Taormina. This choice should not be hard: uphold the Paris Agreement to take climate action, grow the economy, and protect US communities or break our commitments to turn his back on economic success, American leadership, and the future of every family in our nation. Trump is in Sicily right now attending a meeting of G-7 leaders.TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Coming in, there was a deep divide among the G-7 leaders.

“This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States”, Mr. Trump said.

“I think he is leaning to understand the European position”, Cohn said when asked which way the president was leaning.

“The entire discussion about climate was very hard, if not to say very dissatisfying”, said Merkel.

With the leaders of America’s North Atlantic Treaty Organisation partners standing like school children behind him, Trump upbraided them for not spending more on defence and repeated the charge that some members owed “massive amounts of money” from past years – even though allied contributions are voluntary. The U.S., he said, is “well positioned to compete” with the agreement in place and staying in means “a seat at the negotiating table to ensure a level playing field”.

Macron praised Trump’s “capacity to listen” and his “intention to progress with us”. “He came here to learn and get smarter”.The rift is one of several emerging disagreements between Trump and other world leaders.Cohn said Trump was struck during his discussions Friday by “how important it is for the United States to show leadership”.

Earlier this week he called Germany “very bad” on trade because of its surplus with the United States.

On May 20, Trump arrived in Riyadh and held talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.