Dortmund confirm knee ligament damage for Reus

Thomas Tuchel says Borussia Dortmund have taken a different approach to the DFB Pokal after their loss in the 2016 final.

Tuchel himself confirmed the news via his Twitter account, saying: ‘I am grateful for two handsome, eventful and exciting years.

There had been much speculation that Tuchel would leave Dortmund at the end of the season, as he had become embroiled in a very public spat with the club’s chairman, Hans-Joachim Watzke in recent weeks. Thanks to him I could play at a high level. “It’s a shame it won’t go on”, the 43-year-old wrote.

Dortmund finished second in Tuchel’s first season as coach, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stepping up to be their star forward. “We’d like to wish Thomas all the best in his career”.

Germany global Reus was substituted at half-time in the 2-1 win at Berlin’s Olympiastadion and Dortmund confirmed the extent of his injury on Monday.

German outlet Bild are reporting Tuchel has walked away from the club, having just got his hands on the DFB Pokal trophy on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has admitted he feared for his playing future following the attack on his side’s team bus prior to their Champions League quarter-final against AS Monaco.

Local outlet Der Westen said that Tuchel is set to receive a €2 million in compensation, with his contract due to run until 2019.

Despite previous links with Arsenal, various reports suggest a move to Bayer Leverkusen could be on the cards for the former Mainz boss next.

