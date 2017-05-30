Draghi says ECB stimulus still needed despite better growth

The gradual removal of the negative interest rate policy (NIRP) on bank deposits and zero base interest rates, along with ECB asset purchases, would require a higher inflation and a more balanced growth across the 19-nation bloc.

Japanese household spending declined again in April, official figures showed today, while retail sales rose more than expected and the jobless rate held steady at a two-decade low in the month, Consumer price inflation rose an annual 0.3 percent, well below the BOJ’s 2 percent target.

Most observers expect no concrete announcements in June, but the European Central Bank could still signal that it sees the eurozone economy in better health – an essential precondition to ending its stimulus.

In recent public appearances, policymakers have followed Draghi’s lead in tempering such expectations, pointing to global risks to the recovery and weak core, or underlying inflation excluding volatile items like food and energy prices.

Eurozone consumer prices and core inflation both slowed recently, to 1.4 and 1.0 percent, respectively, after accelerating to nearly 2.0 and 1.4 percent earlier this year.

Still, “on monetary policy his views remained unchanged”.

The inflation rate for the entire euro zone, due on Wednesday, is expected to have fallen to 1.5 per cent in May from 1.9 per cent in April, economists polled by Reuters said.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year borrowing costs hit its highest level in almost four weeks at 191 basis points.

Draghi said it was not up to him to say if having a general election in Italy soon was a good idea or not.

Investors have been anxious about the rise of the anti-euro 5-Star Movement, which has led some polls recently, and what it might mean for Italy’s future in the single currency bloc. “A hung parliament is thus the most likely outcome”. The dollar hit a near six and a half month low last week.

The dovish tone of the comments, made during an appearance before European lawmakers Monday in Brussels, added to the single currency’s pressure after reports from the German media suggested Greece could default of on of the upcoming payments linked to its 2015 bailout agreement – a report that was quickly and firmly denied by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos.

His comments came as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said that Greece was hoping that there will be an initiative in June for “a definitive settlement of the crisis through a clear solution of reducing the debt”.

-The yield on 10-year Treasuries was 2.25 percent at the end of last week.