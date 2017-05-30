Drive to the Net: Predators’ tenacity snatches Penguins’ starch

The Predators’ highly-regarded defensemen largely lived up to their reputation.

The first 20 minutes didn’t come up without some concern for the Penguins. The Penguins won despite putting just 12 shots on goal. After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Predators raced back to tie the game with 13:29 remaining in the third period. The Predators played an imperfect game – Pekka Rinne can be better, and they can afford to be more disciplined – but there are a lot of good things they can take away from Game 1.

“They out-quicked us out there”.

“Well, maybe they’ll have a sandwich named after him or sauce or something, I don’t know”. “And then Jake saved us there”. “Geno’s goal got us going, gave us a little momentum, gave us a little bit of life – especially coming off that disallowed goal”.

“Obviously we have to be better”. That said: “We hate the score, we hate the result, but we’ll move forward”. “Jake came up right there”.

To the Predators’ credit, they demonstrated plenty of resilience and dictated play throughout the final two periods.

No matter. The Penguins have become chameleons under Sullivan.

Here is how it was explained on NHL.com: “After reviewing all available replays and consulting with the Linesmen, NHL Hockey Operations staff determined that (Filip) Forsberg preceded the puck into the attacking zone, nor did he have possession and control before crossing the blue line”. But the Penguins challenged the play on the basis that it was offside and the goal was waved off after a lengthy review. The Penguins responded thereafter.

“We didn’t do a great job of (shooting), but we made them count”, Crosby said.

It wasn’t that there was much wrong with Rinne as much as there seemed not much right with the Penguins except good fortune. If it had only been Calle Jarnkrok sent off for interference on the play, the delayed call, it’s hard to imagine the Penguins would have mustered a shot. Exactly 37 minutes had elapsed with Pittsburgh’s shot counter stuck on eight, and there must have been moments when even the defending champions felt like the drought would stretch into Tuesday morning.

Pittsburgh was outshot 26-12 – it had no shots in the second period and for most of the third – but goaltender Matt Murray stopped 23 of the Predators’ attempts. Bonino’s first shot bounced off Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm and into the net to make it 3-0 at 19:43 of the first period.

PITTSBURGH-The dead catfish that some poor soul purchased and smuggled into the building and threw onto the ice to explode near the Nashville blue line probably would have been thrown no matter what happened in the game, because you don’t stash a dead catfish in your trousers or somewhere for half an hour and then just leave it under your seat. “It was like we were chasing the puck all night”. “If we keep playing like that, we can wear them down”, said Rinne.

Then the game turned on the Predators as some ill-advised penalties gave the Penguins a 5-on-3 advantage. Someone threw a dead catfish onto the ice early in the second period.

Ryan Ellis, Colton Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau scored for the Predators. Nashville dominated the period with shift after shift buzzing in the Penguins zone and hammering their weakened defence – which is without top defender Kris Letang. Nashville tied the game. The mood on the Penguins’ bench was a mix of frustration and dejection. I don’t think it’s Xs and Os. “We were yelling at everyone to shoot the puck”.

Opportunistic does not begin to describe this one.

Bonino sealed it with an empty-netter with 1:02 remaining.