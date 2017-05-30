Dutch Senate approves ratification of EU-Ukraine pact

The agreement, a treaty, had already been negotiated and approved by all European Union governments and by Ukraine in 2014, and had even partially gone into effect pending ratification when it was abruptly rejected by Dutch voters in a snap referendum held in April 2016.

The original treaty deal was rejected by Dutch voters past year after eurosceptic groups opposed to the pact forced a referendum vote.

As earlier reported, the House of Representatives, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, upheld a bill on the ratification of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. Dutch senators backed a hard-won compromise deal today to ratify an amended EU-Ukraine pact, secured from Brussels by premier Mark Rutte after Dutch voters rejected the initial version in an April 2016 referendum. The assurances were meant to allay concerns of “No” voters in the April 2016 referendum, Rutte said.

Rutte managed to work out a compromise deal that limits the EU’s defence commitments to Ukraine and states that the pact does not provide any guarantees to Kiev of full European Union membership in the future.

To read this article in one of Houston’s most-spoken languages, click on the button below.

European Commission chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said after the senate vote that the Netherlands had sent ‘an important signal from the Netherlands and the entire EU to our Ukranian friends’. “Ukraine’s place is in Europe”.

Rutte had pushed for ratification despite voter disapproval, saying the European Union needed to display a united front and to shore up its eastern border in the face of what he called Russia’s “increasingly destabilizing foreign policy”.