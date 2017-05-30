DXC Technology Company (DXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 62.48% since May 29, 2016 and is uptrending. The Company’s investment objectives are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities, generally in combination with the aforementioned debt securities, of businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains. Based on an average trading volume of 8,089,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is now 0.8 days.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of DXC Technology Company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. In an analyst report revealed on Friday, 26 May, Piper Jaffray kept their Overweight rating on shares of DXC. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 11 by Citigroup. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JP Morgan initiated DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) on Wednesday, April 19 with “Overweight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $90 target in Friday, May 26 report. DXC Technology had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00. The stock of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by Barclays Capital. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology Company during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Company during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology Company during the first quarter valued at $569,000. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 on May 26, reaching $72.09. About 33,000 shares traded or 42.84% up from the average. DXC Technology Company has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has market cap of $239,887. Latest closing price was 5.44% above its 50-day moving average and 26.36% above its 200-day moving average.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company beat the analyst EPS Estimate with the difference of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Computer Sciences Corporation had 27 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share.