East Tennesseans honor heroes on Memorial Day

The cemetery is located in North Charleston on Rivers Avenue.

Phil Esser performs “God Bless America” during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Monday, May 29, 2017.

In his speech, Dunham asked the crowd to reflect on their earliest Memorial Day memories and the original meaning of the holiday.

Joining the rest of the nation Monday, folks in the Bay Area will take time to pay their respects to past, present and future USA military service men and women at a variety of Memorial Day events.

Torres said they were all gathered at the cemetery not as a mourning community but as a grateful community. But imagine seeing 559 of them, one after the other.

“All our products are unique pieces of art that are signed, dated and numbered by the artist, Gerrad Vickers, a Former US Serviceman”, said the spokesperson of the Iron Flag Company. “They carry on understanding that their soldier chose this life of service, and understood the risk of their death as a sacrifice for mission, unit and country“.

“All gave some”, he said, “some gave all”.

Several events are planned throughout the area to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.

Heroes like Coutu and Weichel were honored during a humbling Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.

“When we came back from Vietnam, they didn’t recognize us at all but spit on us”, said Proctor. “It doesn’t go away, they learn to cope with it over time”. We are the land of the free, home of the fearless. He spoke about the impact these soldiers’ lives have had on their loved ones and the American people.

He said “Those who have worn the uniform of our nation have taken a solemn oath”. “People are very supportive of the mission we have”. “We stand in awe of your son and his courageous sacrifice”, Trump told David and Rose Byers, the parents. I think this is what our fallen would have wanted. He introduced speaker Jerry Franco, VFW state commander, as the organizations first statewide leader who is a Native American.