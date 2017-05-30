Ecuadorean president calls WikiLeaks founder a hacker

Ecuador’s new President Lenin Moreno criticised Julian Assange as a “hacker” but stressed his country would continue providing asylum to the WikiLeaks founder fleeing global arrest.

The asylum was granted to Assange by Ecuador’s former President Rafael Correa as the WikiLeaks founder faced potential extradition to the U.S., and Moreno stated he would maintain the same policy.

Mr Moreno, who was sworn in earlier this month, has broken with his predecessor and mentor Rafael Correa, who had said Assange was a “journalist” and granted him asylum in London in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over rape allegations.

Earlier in May, Swedish prosecutors dropped a seven-year rape allegation against Assange and withdrew the European arrest warrant that had prompted his flight to the embassy and an appeal for asylum. “That’s something we reject, and I personally reject”.

Moreno’s right-wing competitor in the election had promised to kick Assange out of the embassy if he won.

On May 26, Moreno asked Assange not to interfere in the internal affairs of the country, as well as other states’ politics, while remaining in his delicate position.

Assange responded on Twitter that he is a journalist and editor, and said even the USA does not call him a hacker. British law enforcement has said that he would still be arrested over other charges should he step out of the Ecuadorean embassy.

During the presidential race previous year, WikiLeaks dumped thousands of embarrassing emails stolen from Hillary Clinton’s campaign advisor John Podesta’s account as well as other Democratic officials.

Moreno said Assange could continue living in the Ecuadorian embassy because “it seems the British government is not going to grant safe passage”.

Moreno’s comments came following Assange’s statement that Wikileaks will publish any information about possible corruption in Ecuador if relevant evidence surfaces.