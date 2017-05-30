Edinson Volquez: Edinson Volquez finally gets first win

Edinson Volquez received a celebratory ride in the clubhouse laundry cart Monday, and it was a long time coming.

“It was insane. They were so happy. They were trying so hard to get me a win”. Miami did their damage on seven hits and three BB with Derek Dietrich clubbing a two run homer while Dee Gordon drove in a run and scored. “A salty vet like (Volquez) with a world championship.it was great to have some fun with him like that”.

Volquez was the sharpest he’s looked as a Marlin, holding the Phillies to one hit through the first five innings before they finally got to him for a run in the sixth on Aaron Altherr’s two-out RBI single. Phils starter Jeremy Hellickson was charged with all four runs on six hits and a pair of free passes through six innings to absorb the loss.

“We’re in a rut right now”, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said.

The Phillies (17-32), who have the worst record in the majors, lost for the 23rd time in the past 29 games, and fell to 7-19 on the road. “Just in general we have to do a better job”.

“I think the biggest thing was not getting strike ones”, said Hellickson, who is 1-3 with a 7.15 ERA in May after going 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in April.

Dietrich hit his second homer of the year to make it 4-1 in the sixth. “I can’t sit around and wait for three or four hits in a row”.

The ball popped out of Stanton’s glove when he tried to make a sliding catch crossing the right field foul line with two runners on in the sixth.

Howie Kendrick is back as the number two hitter for the Phillies after suffering an oblique strain early in the season. He missed 37 games. Phillies OF Daniel Nava started a rehab assignment after going down on May 23 with a hamstring injury.

NOTES: Marlins LHP Jeff Locke (shoulder tendinitis) will soon be activated from the disabled list, where he has been all season, so he can start on Thursday against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.