BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) – Brazil’s president ordered soldiers to restore order in the country’s capital Wednesday after some government ministries were evacuated during clashes between police and protesters who are seeking the leader’s ouster. That Brazil’s President Temer, a master of the dark legislative arts, may lose his job over meatpacker JBS’s corruption charges is perhaps fitting.

“And next, there are troops arriving to secure all the ministerial buildings”, said Defense Minister Raul Jungmann in a televised statement.

The protest began peacefully but clashes erupted nearly as soon as the crowd got close to the government complex, where large numbers of riot police hiding behind black shields and others on horseback stood in reserve.

Protesters shouted “Out with Temer!” and carried signs calling for immediate direct presidential elections.

Brazil’s Supreme Court has opened investigations into President Michel Temer for allegedly.The Federal District’s Interior Ministry said four people had been arrested.”I have shown, with relative success, that what that businessman did was to induce a conversation”, the president told Folha, acknowledging that he had been wrong to make no record of his meeting with the businessman in the official ledger of visitors. If you would like to discuss another topic, look for a relevant article.

(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres). Masks representing corrupt politicians line the lawn outside the National Congress building, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Temer, from the center-right PMDB party, is reeling from a probe into his alleged corruption and opponents say he could soon be removed from power.

Protesters set fire to the basement of an agriculture ministry building during the protests while they marched towards the presidential palace.

Temer’s popularity has been in a freefall since he took office a little more than a year ago after his predecessor was impeached and removed.

Filippelli heads the Brasilia branch of Temer’s Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, was vice-governor of the Federal District under Queiroz and is one of the five special aides to the president.

Previous demonstrations have sparked violent clashes with riot police. The president has denied wrongdoing and said he will not resign.

Rodrigo Maia, the speaker of the lower house of Congress, said he had asked Temer to instead use the National Force, an elite police entity. The scandal follows a landslide of other corruption allegations against much of Temer’s government and Congress in a huge probe known as “Operation Car Wash”.

In Congress, meanwhile, opposition lawmakers have submitted several requests for his impeachment.

“His coalition is distancing itself from Temer because it knows that this is a dying government”.

Police stopped their advance by using tear gas but the protesters retaliated by throwing stones at the officers.

Now, the economic concerns are dovetailing with disgust at the corruption in the political class and Temer’s scandal in particular. However, even as nationwide protests continue to grow, Temer has refused to step down.

Associated Press photographer Eraldo Peres reported this story in Brasilia and AP writer Mauricio Savarese reported from Rio de Janeiro.