Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin hold frank talks in Versailles

“Donald Trump, the Turkish president or the Russian president are in a balance-of-power logic, which doesn’t bother me”, Macron said.

Not least of those is its demand for lifting European economic sanctions against Russian Federation that were put in place after the annexation of Crimea and meddling in Ukraine.

The Russian president didn’t respond to Macron’s comments about the chemical “red line”. “It would be odd for us to refuse her”, he said. They hugged goodbye and shook hands, both smiling, at the end.

Macron took a swipe at Russian media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik, calling them “organs of influence and propaganda”. Putin emphasized the need for Russian Federation and France to develop closer cooperation and strongly rejected accusations of meddling in the recent French presidential vote.

The Kremlin appeared to favour Macron’s far-right opponent Marine Le Pen for the presidency during the campaign – a view reinforced when Putin granted her an audience a month before the election’s first round.

He said it would be unusual if Russian Federation rebuffed overtures from European politicians who want to strengthen relations, but added that the meeting did not represent an attempt to sway the race.

The newly elected president said the fierce handshake during their first official meeting on Thursday was “a moment of truth”, in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche.

Macron is the first Western leader to meet with Putin since the Group of Seven’s summit in Sicily over the weekend, where relations with Russian Federation were on the agenda.

Putin said that Macron had not raised the election issue during Monday’s meeting, but the French leader retorted that he had done so when they talked on the phone after his victory.

Putin will attempt to build new ties with Macron after a troubled relationship with the 39-year-old French leader’s successor, Francois Hollande.

Both leaders were keen to signal a new beginning in Russian-French relations that have been under considerable strain recently, the BBC’s Hugh Schofield in Paris said. Putin, who supports al-Assad, said he believes the stability of the Syrian state is crucial to combatting terrorism.

” Our absolute priority is the fight against terrorism and the eradication of terrorist groups and Daesh in particular”, he said.

Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russian Federation for its illegal 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

He said France would remain “vigilant” on the issue.

Macron then spent part of the next day lambasting Russian propaganda at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The news conference was held in the palace’s largest room, the Gallery of Great Battles, which celebrates 14 centuries of French military successes. They commemorate an array of battles – from Tolbiac, waged by King Clovis in 496, to Wagram, won by Napoleon in 1809.

“My handshake with him, it’s not innocent”, Macron told the Journal du Dimanche in an interview published on Sunday. If Madame Le Pen asked to meet us, why would we want to refuse her?.

The talks between Macron and Putin, at the Palace of Versailles Palace outside Paris, could set the tone for ties between Moscow and Paris in the years ahead.