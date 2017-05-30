Emmanuel Macron rolls out red carpet at Versailles for Vladimir Putin

Macron’s invitation for Putin was a surprise after his tough stance on Russian Federation during the French election.

“I invite Mr. President [Emmanuel Macron] to Russian Federation”.

Putin said he and Macron had agreed the fight against terrorism was their top priority, but stressed that he hadn’t changed his views on Syria and told Macron so.

“They didn’t act like the media, like journalists”. “Sputnik and Russia Today did not behave like the press, but like influence and propaganda organizations to me”.

“When I’ve said things once, I am not accustomed to coming back to them”, he said.

The press conference was also the scene of a confrontation as Macron laid into Russian state-owned media outlets Sputnik and Russia Today.

Fresh from talks with his Western counterparts at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meeting in Brussels and a Group of Seven summit in Sicily, Mr Macron was hosting the Russian President at the sumptuous 17th century palace of Versailles outside Paris yesterday.

The venue for the exhibit and Putin’s visit was the sumptuous Palace of Versailles, west of Paris.

Macron’s campaign was marred by allegations of Russian hackers attempting to interfere in the election process by releasing a huge trove of leaked emails.

Mr Putin described Ms Le Pen as a politician who wants to develop friendly ties with Russian Federation and said it would have been unusual to rebuff her overtures.

Putin says it would be unusual if Russian Federation rebuffed overtures from European politicians who want to strengthen relations.

Putin added that Russian Federation had been well-aware of opinion polls predicting Macron’s victory.

Macron said he was firm on other issues, too.

In addition to the Ukraine standoff and Moscow’s alleged interference in the French presidential election, which the Kremlin denies, Russia’s support for President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s civil war is among the hard issues Macron and Putin face.

He did not specify the form of such reprisals, but France flies warplanes over Syria and Iraq, striking Islamic State targets as part of an global coalition.

Macron’s relatively simple greeting of Putin belies a complicated relationship between the two leaders. I believe we’ve had an extremely frank and direct exchange.

The talks between Macron and Putin, at the Palace of Versailles Palace outside Paris, could set the tone for ties between Moscow and Paris in the years ahead.

“This is because we won’t be able to advance on the most important issues, if we do not create necessary conditions for this”, Macron said. “What we have in common gives us the reason to believe that we cannot only intensify but significantly improve our cooperation”.

He added that “failed states in the region are a threat to our democracies, and we have seen each time they have enabled terrorist groups to advance”.

Later Monday, Putin is to visit the center near the Seine River that includes the Holy Trinity Cathedral.

The secretary-general of Le Pen’s far-right National Front party, Nicolas Bay, said later that “of course” Le Pen’s contacts with Russian Federation continue and “there is no reason these contacts wouldn’t continue long-term”.

The exhibition has been organised to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the visit of Peter the Great, the Russian emperor, in 1717.

“We sought … common ground [in dealing] with key issues of the worldwide agenda”.

Macron had strong words for Russian Federation in his race for the presidency, saying France and Russian Federation don’t share the same values. The Russian leader said he hosted Macron’s rival, far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen, in the Kremlin before the election because she campaigned on strengthening relations with his country.