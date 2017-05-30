Emotional Kvitova wins ‘twice’ on French Open return

Cutting a troubled figure on court, a world away from the feisty player who last season battled her way to two grand slam titles, Kerber lacked the pace and power to trouble a fellow left-hander.

Kvitova enters the competition with a protected seeding of 15 and wanted to just “test” the waters at Roland Garros. “So it was a real pleasure to play in front of them and play how I played”, said Kvitova, whose team wore black t-shirts emblazoned with the words “courage” and “belief”.

Five months after a burglar stuck a knife through her playing hand, Czech 15th seed Kvitova became the first player to advance to the second round with a 6-3, 6-2 win against American Julia Boserup. “I’m patient and, for us, this is a great way to start off our collaboration and friendship and get to know each other and then see where it takes us”.

There were plenty of opportunities for her to clench a fist and scream “Pojd!” on Sunday against Boserup, who was making her debut in the French Open’s main draw and facing a lefty for the first time.

“I saw her in the locker room a couple of days ago”, said Bethanie Mattek-Sands, an American qualifier who will face Kvitova in the second round after beating Evgeniya Rodina 7-5, 6-2. So every time I touched a ball, I felt it. Kvitova produced 31 winners whilst the 25-year-old got 9 winners.

Thiem, who reached the semifinals previous year, comfortably beat Bernard Tomic 6-4, 6-0, 6-2. And Kvitova’s opponent, Boserup, posted a gracious message: “Congratulations to @Petra_Kvitova for so much more than winning a tennis match today”.

Kerber led 7-4 against Makarova in previous meetings, while displaying lackluster performance in clay season this year as she just had a personal best of last 16, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Well”, Makarova said when informed of the history made by her victory, “that’s unbelievable”. Kvitova saved it. Furthermore, the American created more break point chances but ultimately a forehand victor in the corner and a good serve out wide, gave her lead to 4-1. So is two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova’s comeback. After being attacked in her home last December and sustaining potential career-ending injuries to her forehand left wrist and hand, the 27-year-old player underwent several surgeries and started rehabilitation. Makarova pointed out she never had played a singles match in the tournament’s main stadium (she was the 2013 French Open women’s doubles champion).

Venus Williams marks her Roland Garros 20th anniversary later Sunday.

Well, Angelique Kerber, it appears your time is done on the terre battue after one match.