He hasn’t made an official decision yet, but if the president decides to pull out of the Paris Agreement that Obama signed in 2016, it could make things hard for Canada – although it won’t stop climate initiatives from going forward, according to a former Canadian diplomat.

The Group of Seven leading economies, in an extraordinary summit statement, acknowledged that six members were committed to upholding the 2015 accord while the United States stood apart.

U.S. President Donald Trump has told “confidants”, including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark worldwide agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge. The U.S. could become the third. “Together civilized nations will crush the terrorists, block their funding, strip them of their territory and drive them out of this earth”, he said. It was unclear whether those meetings would still take place.

Although he tweeted that he would make a decision next week, his apparent reluctance to embrace the first legally binding global climate deal that was signed by 195 countries clearly annoyed German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

After starting his first presidential trip overseas wreathed in smiles, Trump ended it with rebukes, upbraiding America’s European partners over military spending, trade and global warming.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Today, his successor is defiant about defying the G7 line after accusing China, Germany and others of cheating in worldwide trade.

“I was sitting in on some of the discussions in Brussels, by the way, where climate change came up and the President was open, he was curious about why others were in the position they were in, his counterparts in other nations”, Mattis told CBS show Face the Nation.