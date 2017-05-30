Energy industry lobbies Trump to keep US in Paris accord

During his just-completed overseas trip, Trump refused to join the other six nations of the G7 in reaffirming “strong commitment” to the Paris Agreement.

His announcement came as a summit of G7 leaders in Sicily, Italy, was wrapped up in deadlock over the issue on Saturday, with USA partners voicing frustration at Trump’s failure to commit to the deal aimed at stemming global warming. Shortly before the communique came out, Trump issued a tweet saying he would make his “final decision” on the Paris Agreement next week.

As the incoming President of COP 23, the United Nations climate change conference Bainimarama has appealed to the US President, Donald Trump to “preserve at all costs” the historic achievement that was reached in the French capital in 2015 and the multilateral consensus for decisive action to reduce carbon emissions and arrest the current rate of global warming.

The Paris Agreement is broader than any previous climate accord.

“The whole discussion on the topic of climate was very hard, not to say very unsatisfactory”, she told reporters, labelling the G7 deadlock as “six against one“.

“I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week”, the president said in a Twitter post Saturday.

During his election campaign Mr Trump threatened customs duties in retaliation for Germany’s trade surplus with the United States, saying it owed “vast sums of money” to the USA and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

If Trump has already made his decision regarding the deal, then it would be a break from what he’s said publicly this week.

It aims to hold the increase in average global temperature to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with all the signatory states agreeing to reduce or limit their greenhouse gas emissions. He described a “very robust conversation … a lot of give and take” in discussions that included leaders from Japan, Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Italy.

On Saturday, Cohn was asked whether the president believes economic growth and a safer climate are compatible goals, and said he isn’t inside the president’s head. “The United States, however, is undergoing a review process”.

“If he does withdraw, that would be a definitive statement from the president that he believes climate change is a hoax”, Graham said in the interview, referring to a comment made by Trump in 2012.

“Developed nations – particularly the USA and Europe – are responsible for the lion’s share of past emissions, with China now playing a major role”, said Rutgers University climate scientist Jennifer Francis.

“Will Trump repay Putin by ending Russian sanctions and killing the Paris climate deal?“.

Trump has previously expressed skepticism about climate change.

Large companies around the world are warning President Trump against leaving the Paris climate pact.