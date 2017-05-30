Energy industry lobbies Trump to keep USA in Paris accord

President Trump has said he’ll decide this week whether the United States will remain in the Paris agreement on climate change, which asked signatory countries to set a specific goal for reducing carbon emissions.

Trump tweeted that he would reveal his hand only this week as to whether he will keep the United States in the Paris accord, a global pact on curbing carbon emissions that he vowed to jettison when campaigning for the White House. The leaders also reaffirmed their dedication to the Paris Agreement – that is, all did but President Donald Trump.

Subscribe to Globe Unlimited now!

The G7 statement provides the U.S. more time to resolve internal White House debates about whether to pull out of the pact.

President Donald Trump just wrapped up his first trip overseas since taking office. Pruitt, in the meantime, was told by the White House to stop with the TV appearances. Then, once he was back in Washington, it was subsequently reported Trump had told three associates he planned to pull out of the agreement after all.

The search for a new Federal Bureau of Investigation director continues.

The president will need to defend his budget plan, which has drawn criticism for deep cuts to safety net programs. Other leaders have been urging him to stay during high level meetings in Italy that begin Friday. After the summit, the president will address American troops on an Italian base before departing for home.

If that holds, Trump will break with presidential precedent by not holding at least one lengthy question-and-answer session with the press while overseas.

“The president was open – he was curious about why others were in the position they were in, his counterparts in other nations”, the Defense secretary said in an interview aired Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation“.

Trump was warmly welcomed in the Middle East, but in Europe he’s faced a far cooler reception.

The G7 summit declaration did not reveal any renegotiated terms, or the U.S.’s departure from the agreement.

The leaders of Germany and France expressed disappointment, according to The Associated Press.

“There was a lot of give and take between the different countries in the room”, said Gary D. Cohn, director of the National Economic Council. But after the meeting, she called the talks with Trump “very unsatisfying“.

“For example, I’d be really surprised if the United Kingdom decided not to do [a free trade agreement] with the USA over the issue of climate or if [NATO’s] Article 5 was called into question over climate, but I do think that countries will start to organize groups the circumvent the US or the administration on the issue of climate”, she said.