Eoin Morgan backs Jason Roy after another batting failure

Eoin Morgan largely exonerated his batsmen despite a record-breaking collapse at the start of the third ODI against South Africa.

Jonny Bairstow helped to spare the embarrassment, but there proved no way back into the match after England crashed to 20 for six in the first five overs – the worst ever start to a one-day worldwide fixture.

The recalled Jonny Bairstow stabilised the England innings with 51 before he walked down the pitch to Maharaj and was stumped by Quinton de Kock by a distance.

One batsman who can not be judged to have played an irresponsible shot was Eoin Morgan, who received an absolute jaffa from Parnell – he had to play at it as it was on course for his off stump and he was good enough to get an edge to the ‘keeper.

“I don’t think it was a one-day worldwide wicket to be honest”, said Morgan, who after collecting the man-of-the-series award described the dead-rubber defeat as a nice reminder for his hotly tipped side to “keep our feet on the ground”.

“I’d be disappointed [if we came across surfaces like that in the Champions Trophy]”. Any side batting first has the potential to lose the game. It makes it one-sided which I don’t think is good for anybody. “Obviously what cost us was that first hour – a lot of live, green grass on the wicket”. They play that expansive brand of cricket which on flatter wickets, they will be unsafe.

“Credit to South Africa“, he said. England should have realised that a score around 250 would have been competitive in conditions which favoured the seamers and played accordingly rather than swinging merrily in search of 300 plus. “When it moves around like that, you nick the half-volleys”. But there may be some disquiet in the camp if they find themselves inserted on an overcast morning on a pitch showing any sign of moisture.

Instead, captain Morgan – who plays domestic cricket for Middlesex at this ground – questioned the quality of the wicket prepared for this game.

However, there is a chance that the recent poor form of Jason Roy might see him gatecrash England’s Champions Trophy team as an opener.

“If you look at our dismissals, South Africa didn’t let us get away”.

“He’s a guy we really need in our team if we’re going to win the Champions Trophy or be real contenders”, Morgan told TMS. He and Alex Hales have been our opening pair for quite a long time.

“They made us play a hell of a lot and managed to get the ball moving around”.

England have endured plenty of limited-overs anguish in major tournaments over the years but they have a golden opportunity to claim a first ICC Champions Trophy on home soil.

Morgan is reassured too that Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali – all rested as injury precautions here – will all be back to face Bangladesh.

That same uninhibited approach remains at the heart of Stokes’s approach at the crease.

Mark Wood’s return is another tonic for England and spinner Adil Rashid can have a big say over whether they can win the Champions Trophy. Hopefully that means it’s not much and hopefully an extra day or two and it’ll come good.

“He is a huge part of our team”. He brings energy to the team.