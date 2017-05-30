Erdogan Bodyguards Fight Protesters Outside Embassy

The United States said Thursday it had summoned Turkey’s ambassador to the State Department, where the No. 2-ranked US diplomat raised concerns about the security detail for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Washington, after the guards were recorded on video violently breaking up a protest.

The State Department says it has expressed its concern to the Turkish government in the strongest possible terms.

While President Donald Trump’s invitation to Erdogan – and his lavish praise for Turkey during the visit – were widely seen as having enhanced Erdogan’s stature at home, the US administration did not appear to budge on any of Erdogan’s most pressing requests, including the demand not to arm the YPG.

The State Department also said that acting Deputy Secretary of State Tom Shannon spoke with Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic about the fighting that left at least nine injured, including a DC police officer. “What we saw yesterday – a violent attack on a peaceful demonstration – is an affront to D.C. values and our rights as Americans”, said D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).

The State Department condemned the attack Wednesday, and police in the nation’s capital said they were working to identify the assailants, some of whom were armed.

“Groups affiliated with the PKK, which the USA and Turkey have designated as a terrorist organization, gathered yesterday without permit in Sheridan Circle in the immediate vicinity of the ambassador’s residence”, the Turkish embassy said in a statement late Wednesday.

A separate video shows Erdogan arriving and sitting in his auto as the fight breaks out, before then emerging and watching.

USA officials have criticized the Turkish government over violence outside its ambassador’s residence in Washington. Trump retained McGurk as the main envoy for the coalition, and has deepened USA cooperation with the Syrian Kurdish YPG: earlier this month, Trump signed a measure allowing the U.S.to arm the group directly, despite Turkish protests.

In September 2011, a brawl erupted between members of then Prime Minister Erdogan’s security detail and United Nations security officers in the halls of the United Nations General Assembly in NY.

During the visit, Trump lauded Erdogan as an important ally in the “fight against terrorism” and did not mention Erdogan’s domestic crackdown after last year’s failed coup attempt.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the Turkish Kurdish Workers Party, the PKK, a Marxist group that has been trying since 1984 to carve out a separatist state from Turkey.

Turkey’s displeasure at USA policy in the ISIS war, and particularly at their lack of hostility toward the region’s Kurds, continues apace today, with Turkey demanding the United States fire Brett McGurk, the special ambassador in charge of the ISIS war, on the grounds that he is “pro-Kurd”.

On his return to Ankara, the foreign minister said Turkey had been assured that after the operation in Raqqa, territory seized from the jihadists would be handed back to the local Arab population.

Shortly afterward, chaos begins, which the police in D.C. said was a “brutal attack on peace protesters” by a member of Erdogan’s security detail.

The statement said a Turkish-American was “seriously injured” in self-defense. Ankara regards the YPG, which is a US ally in the fight against ISIL, as an organic extension of the PKK.

McGurk was in northern Syria Tuesday and Wednesday for talks with the leadership of the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, and the YPG, according to a source in the nascent Raqa city civilian council.