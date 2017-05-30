Ernie Els penalizes himself for a curious — and noble — reason

Wentworth’s new greens have met with popular approval but Chris Wood was nearly longing for the old putting surfaces to return after opening his BMW PGA Championship title defence with a 72 on Thursday.

British Open champion Henrik Stenson shot a bogey-free, 4-under 68 to lie two strokes off the lead held by Swedish compatriot Johan Carlsson after the first round of the BMW PGA Championship on Thursday. A 69 turned into 71 after he decided he’d not acted properly on the par-5, 12 hole.

China’s Li Haotong was level with that pair after a birdie at the 12th and South Africa’s Dean Burmester was on the same mark after three birdies in his opening five holes. Instead, he sensed something wasn’t quite right.

“The greens are absolutely as pure as you can find”, said Els, who was visibly upset by criticism of his original redesign in 2010. “I put it back and hit my chip shot, and I just felt uncomfortable by the way the ball came out”. “The ball came out way too good, so I felt I didn’t quite probably put it (back) exactly where I should have”.

Els consulted chief referee John Paramor. “We listened to some of the players’ comments through the years since we started first changing, and I think I feel we’ve got it right this time”.

In other words, only Els knew how his ball had originally been lying.

That did not sit right with his conscience. But golf is an honorable game where self-assessed penalties often arise, and Els ultimately felt the best resolution was to take a two-shot penalty under Rule 20-7 for “playing from wrong place”.

“I still felt uncomfortable, so we took a two-shot penalty”. I wouldn’t be able to live with myself.

England’s Justin Rose, the 2013 US Open Champion and world number nine, got off to a sticky start with a bogey at the first and another at the third before he clawed a shot back at the par-five fourth and another at the ninth.

The 16th ace of Westwood’s golfing career propelled the Pro-Am team up the leaderboard in an event that saw celebrities and sporting greats combine for what is one of the most popular days on The European Tour’s schedule.