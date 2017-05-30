Europe can’t rely on United States, says Angela Merkel

(Matthias Balk/dpa via AP).

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Europe's most influential leader, has concluded, after three days of trans-Atlantic meetings, that the United States of President Trump is not the reliable partner her country and the Continent have automatically depended on in the past, NYT reported.

“The times when we could fully rely on others are to some extent over”. At a Munich stop on the campaign trail, Merkel told supporters that Europe can no longer count on the US and the U.K.as reliable allies.

“What the American people want is for their allies to be reliant on their own defense and not to be reliant on us forever”, said Christopher Preble, vice president for defense and foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute.

Merkel also emphasized the continued need for friendly relations with the USA and others, and spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that the chancellor is “a convinced trans-Atlanticist”.

Then at the G7 summit on Friday and Saturday, leaders including Merkel failed to convince Trump to commit to stay in the Paris climate deal.

Ms. Merkel, who did not mention Mr. Trump by name, also spoke of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, which means the bloc will lose its second-largest economy and one of its two nuclear powers. “That means there are so far no signs whether the United States of America will remain in the Paris agreement or not”.

So what at first listen may sound like a major departure from Germany’s commitment to the transatlantic alliance is, in fact, consistent with Merkel’s rhetoric ever since Donald Trump was elected USA president.

If her party is successful in German elections this fall, Merkel would stand for a fourth term as chancellor.

“We Europeans must really take our fate into our own hands”, Merkel said, while also stressing the importance of maintaining friendly relations with the two nations, as well as other countries, “even with Russian Federation”.

“Europe is the answer, and stronger cooperation between the European countries at all levels is the answer to Donald Trump”, Schulz said on ARD public television.