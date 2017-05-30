Europe can’t rely on US, says Angela Merkel

Merkel’s comments Sunday came after a Group of Seven summit at which the Europeans couldn’t reach agreement with Trump on climate change.

Merkel, during a campaign in Germany’s southern state of Bavaria, said following the election of Trump and Brexit, Europeans “really have to take destiny into their own hands“.

“The times when we could fully rely on others have passed us by a little bit, that’s what I’ve experienced in recent days”, she said while speaking at an event in Munich.

After the summit, Ms Merkel called the climate talks “very hard, if not to say, very unsatisfactory”.

Although he tweeted to say he would make a decision next week, his apparent reluctance to embrace the first legally binding global climate change deal, signed by 195 countries, clearly annoyed Ms Merkel.

At the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit earlier last week, Trump publicly chastised other member states for what he considers their failure to contribute sufficient amounts of their GDP to the defense alliance.

“Those who have accompanied Chancellor Merkel journalistically for a long time know how important the German-American relations are”, Seibert said.

“We, the Europeans, will have to take our fate into our own hands“. Right now, Europe and the United States are heading in different directions on major issues.

“We Europeans truly have to take our destiny into our own hands“, the chancellor added, while stressing the importance of maintaining good relations with the U.S. and the United Kingdom, and improving ties with Russian Federation, as reported in EFE.

Merkel, who concluded her speech by taking a drink from an oversized beer glass, added that while she would attempt to remain on friendly terms with all nations – “even Russia” – in the end, the citizens of the European Union would need to shape their own fate.

With her statement, she seemed to be calling for German voters to get accustomed to a more active European role-and to more involvement by Berlin in crises on the Continent, as well as global ones affecting Europe’s future. But it seems that Mrs Merkel has decided that standing up for the European Union will only strengthen her chances of winning another term in September. France has a new president who shares her pro free-trade, Europhile values, so there is a positive feeling in Europe that the EU’s Franco-German motor is back in business.