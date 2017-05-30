Europe can’t rely on US, says German Chancellor Angela Merkel

But while six of the seven G-7 nations agreed to stick with their commitment to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement that aims to slow global warming, Trump said he needed more time to decide if the United States of America would abandon the accord.

On Friday, Trump also described German trade practices as “bad, very bad“, in Brussels talks last week, complaining that Europe’s largest economy sells too many cars to the US.

Along with Obama, Merkel has been one of the most prominent voices from Western nations countering nationalist movements of the kind represented by the Brexit campaign and Trump’s policies.

But Seibert also took the opportunity to stress that Merkel remained “a deeply convinced trans-Atlanticist”.

“The times when we could completely rely on others are, to an extent, over”, Merkel told supporters Sunday at a campaign event in Munich that has since been dubbed as the “beer tent speech”.

BERLIN (AP) – Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman says Berlin is still committed to strengthening trans-Atlantic relations after Merkel suggested Europe can no longer entirely rely on the U.S.

Merkel said Europe’s need to go it alone should be done “of course in friendship with the United States of America, in friendship with Great Britain and as good neighbors wherever that works”.

“We Europeans truly have to take our destiny into our own hands“, the chancellor added, while stressing the importance of maintaining good relations with the USA and the United Kingdom, and improving ties with Russian Federation, as reported in EFE.

“Those who have accompanied Chancellor Merkel journalistically for a long time know how important the German-American relations are”, Seibert said.

“Here is a situation where it’s six, seven if you include the European Union, against one”, she said.

In addition to Trump’s resistance to adopting modern climate policy, a video from the summit appears to show Trump sitting idly while the rest of the leaders listened to translations of the Italian speaker through provided headphones.

During his first official trip overseas, Trump rejected supporting the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation principle of mutual defense and had also described Germany’s trade as “bad, and very bad“, according to Der Spiegel newspaper.

Merkel, who is seeking her fourth term in next September’s elections, is now looking closer to home to help the issues facing the European Union.

Foundation for Strategic Research deputy director Bruno Tertrais told the Times he previously would have said, “don’t bother, there’s no story here”, but said such a plan could be enacted provided “a serious loss of trust in the US umbrella”.

The new French president, Mr Emmanuel Macron, has shown a willingness to work with Germany and to help lead the European Union out of its troubles.

The debate at the G7 meeting in Italy had shown it would be hard to make the 2015 Paris climate deal work, she said.