Europe can’t rely on USA, says Angela Merkel

Although she did not mention any name, it was clear that the most influential leader in Europe, Angela Merkel of Germany, alluded to U.S. President Trump.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Europe “must take its fate into its own hands” as they could no longer depend on others, reported AFP.

She and others were trying to convince Trump of the benefits of the Paris climate agreement to Trump, but he walked away from the summit without making any firm commitments on the deal. Photo: AFP/Getty German Chancellor Angela Merkel drinks a beer after her speech at an election event in Munich.

Britain said on Monday it would be a “strong partner” to Germany in response to comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the United Kingdom and the USA no longer being reliable allies.

Seibert stressed that this remained the case.

Speaking at a conference on sustainable development in Berlin, Mrs Merkel reiterated her call for Europeans to take their fate into their own hands.

Her spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, told reporters Merkel felt it was right to flag differences in Germany's ties with the United States in order to maintain healthy relations.

In a poll conducted in February, 78 percent of Germans said they were “very concerned” about Trump’s policies – nearly 20 percent more than those who were anxious about the politics of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Fortunately central banks are independent and not dependent on the short-term political discussions”, he said. -German relations “are a strong pillar of our foreign and security policy, and Germany will continue working to strengthen these relations”, Seibert said.Merkel emphasized the need for continued friendly relations with the U.S. and Britain and also stressed the importance of being good neighbors “wherever that is possible, including with Russian Federation, but also with others”.The relationship between Berlin and new French President Emmanuel Macron had to be a priority, Mrs Merkel said.

“In the future, America will continue to be our most important partner in economic, foreign and security policy”. Trump’s behavior in Europe has reportedly made some foreign leaders fearful the United States is, at least under the Trump administration, a less than reliable ally.

She might not have welcomed Brexit or Trump.

If her party is successful in German elections this fall, Merkel would stand for a fourth term as chancellor.

Also during the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit, Trump didn’t mention support for Article 5, which is the alliance’s commitment to mutual defense in the event of an attack on a member.

“She is using the Trump moment to articulate a more pro-European policy”, one German official said.

The 2-day 43 G7 Summit hosted by Taormina, Sicily concluded on Saturday, May 27.

Donald Trump has reportedly opened up to “confidants” including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, that he wants the U.S.to leave the worldwide agreement on climate change.