European Leaders Were Met By President Trump In Brussels

The presidential push to the front of the pack.

The Guardian newspaper’s Jon Henley, the paper’s European affairs correspondent, argued in his assessment of Trump’s visit: “It may, mercifully, have passed off without apocalyptic mishap, but Donald Trump’s first transatlantic trip as USA president still left European leaders shaken”.

The nine-day trip – Trump’s first as president – took him to Saudi Arabia, Israel and Belgium, along with a pair of stops in Italy.

Put it all together, though, and the sense emerges of a president aggressively, if somewhat awkwardly, trying to assert himself on the world stage – with mixed success depending on his audience.

In a recent report by The Independent, presidential historian Julian Zelizer of Princeton dished on his observation about Trump’s gestures that could possibly oppose his claims of a successful worldwide trip. “The looks capture how much of the global community is dealing with the unorthodox president who has done little to show he cares about the role of the USA overseas”.

Once in Europe. Trump met with a higher level of skepticism or resistance.

The Europeans had hoped Trump’s visit might mark a reset in transatlantic relations roiled by his election – that the USA president would be persuaded to see the world through their eyes more.

During his election campaign, Trump appeared to called Article 5 into question by suggesting that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members who did not pay their fair share for the alliance may not deserve to benefit from it.

That came on the heels of a straight-faced greeting from the pontiff. In fact, several images of Trump posing alongside his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, and Pope Francis instantly became viral for its “gloomy vibe”.

In addition, Trump also cited his “productive meeting” during the G-7 Summit where had a dialogue with six world leaders from France, the UK, Japan, Italy, Germany, and Canada. It was a stark contrast to the way world leaders once maneuvered to get in the camera angle with Barack Obama when he was the new president on the block. Yet he refused to support a joint statement ending the G-7 summit. The mainstream Muslim world has been directly, forcefully and publicly challenged by Trump to join in an worldwide war on terrorism.

Commentators obsessed over the looks on European leaders’ faces as Trump lectured them for not contributing enough on defense.

But in his lofty praise of the Saudi royal family, through his numerous meetings with Arab authoritarians and in his speech to the assembled leaders, Trump did not raise human rights issues, instead promising “we are not here to lecture” – delivering a realpolitik view of United States alliances. “This was an inoffensive situation, ” claimed a recomposed Marković. In an op-ed by its editor, Klaus Brinkbaumer, the paper said the worldwide community can’t wait till it “finds a way to circumvent the White House and free itself of its dependence on the U.S”. In the rueful words of Karen Attiah’s penned piece for the Washington Post, “Trump was the party guest whom no one really wants to deal with but has to – because he has more money than anyone else”.

Europe, on the other hand, is prepared to go on without him. According to reports, the meeting can be compared to two alpha males presenting themselves as equals.

A different kind of hand-clasping – or lack thereof – also sparked chatter during the trip. During their eight-day trip, the president was criticized after the first lady appeared to avoid showing him affection.

Glass said the interactions left people wondering: “What is that going on in that relationship?”

Trump was lavishly feted in Israel as well, embraced by a prime minister who despised his predecessor and was eager to flatter the new president.

The President’s legion of online antagonists were euphoric in their disdain, too, joyously sharing meme’s of Trump’s real and imagined stumbles, his alleged curtsy and orb fondling in Saudi Arabia, his odd block-capital note in the visitors’ book at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Israel, his white-knuckled handshake with the new French president, Emmanuel Macron. And timing being everything, the trip and mission were critically punctuated by a terrorist attack in England which shook all of Europe and lent added urgency to the very mission he set out to accomplish – just as he was set to arrive on the European continent.