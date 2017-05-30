European Union gets closer to free wifi hotspots in every town and city

The EU has inked a deal to launch public Wi-Fi across member countries and give residents and tourists access to free Internet access in public areas.

The Maltese Presidency reached an informal agreement with the European Parliament on the EU-sponsored scheme “WiFi4EU” in order to promote free internet in town halls, hospitals, parks, and other public spaces.

At the time the WiFi4EU initiative lacked much in the way of detail, although under the new agreement it has been confirmed that an overall amount of €120 million shall be assigned to fund the necessary equipment for public free WiFi services in 6,000 to 8,000 municipalities across all member states.

Telecoms companies were as surprised as anyone when Jean-Claude Juncker announced Wednesday (14 September) that the European Commission wants every city and village in the EU to have free public Wi-Fi in some places by 2020. Local authorities will be able to apply for funding once the system is set up. The authority that applied for the grant would then be responsible for covering the running costs of the connection itself.

This comes after earlier this month the European Commission said it would prepare an initiative by the end of the year to address unfair contractual clauses and trading practices in relations between platforms and businesses.

The WiFi4EU initiative is part of the EU’s attempts to overhaul aging telecommunications rules which are hampering the growing demand for data and connectivity.

Andrus Ansip, Commission vice-president in charge of the Digital Single Market, said the WiFi4EU agreement was “a welcome first step” towards better connectivity in Europe.

But he added that “much more needs to be done to achieve high-speed connectivity across the whole European Union territory – such as improving Europe-wide coordination of spectrum and stimulating investments with the objective of helping build the high-capacity networks that Europe needs”.